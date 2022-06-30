ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

‘Openly proud lesbian’ MP recalls being abused for holding hands with partner

By Martina Bet
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRTMU_0gR4hR3v00

An MP has revealed she called the police after being abused for holding hands with their same-sex partner.

The SNP’s Hannah Bardell , who described herself as an “openly proud lesbian”, told the Commons how being targeted for simply holding hands with same-sex partners is “the reality that many of us have faced”.

She revealed how, in once instance, she had to report the abuse she received to the police.

The Livingston MP’s comments came during a backbench debate on 50 years of Pride in the UK in the lower chamber, which saw parliamentarians across the political spectrum share their experiences and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1prG9j_0gR4hR3v00

Commons Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans also took part in the debate at the end, telling MPs how proud he is “we get gay MPs elected to the British Parliament”.

He also revealed himself to be a fan of Heartstopper, the Netflix teen drama series focusing on a young love story between two teenage boys.

Meanwhile, Conservative MP Elliot Colburn warned his whips that he would be voting for an amendment to make the conversion practices bill trans-inclusive if ministers do not change the proposed legislation themselves.

In her speech, Ms Bardell pointed to how it is still illegal to be LGBTQ in 71 countries, adding: “I am illegal in 71 countries. And in 11 of those countries, the death penalty still exists for same-sex consensual activities.”

Intervening, Conservative MP Kieran Mullan (Crewe and Nantwich) said her remarks highlighted the “extreme circumstances” that people go through in other countries.

He went on: “But one of the tests I think we often ask ourselves is: would every gay person on a late night out surrounded by drunk crowds of people feel confident to hold the hand of their partner.

“I’m not sure they would actually. I think even in this country there is a lot we can still do when it comes to issues like that.”

Ms Bardell replied: “I absolutely agree with him. You know, I’ve had experiences myself that I’ve had to report to the police just from holding hands with a partner and being abused, you know, in Scotland.

“And that’s the reality that many of us have faced and that we have seen in recent times in the press, members of the LGBTQ+ community being attacked and targeted simply for holding hands with their same-sex partner.”

Mr Evans joked that sometimes he thinks he is a “poor gay” for not liking the Eurovision Song Contest.

He added: “But Heartstopper I have to say, we didn’t have a programme like that when I was a kid. It would have probably been illegal. But what an incredible production that is. The fact is that not only is it there, but they are now going into their second series.”

The Deputy Speaker also recalled attending Pride in New York wearing a T-shirt that said he was a member of Parliament and “we had more openly gay MPs than any other country in the world”.

He went on: “And that made me proud. What do we do? We get gay MPs elected to the British Parliament. We have gay ministers. We fly the gay flag from government departments, and we will fly it from Parliament as well. And when it came to the time when we were electing a deputy speaker, MPs here, both gay and non-gay, voted for an openly gay man to be a deputy speaker. And that makes me proud.”

On the watered-down legislation announced by the Government in the Queen’s Speech, which will seek to ban attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation, but not their gender identity, the Tory MP for Carshalton and Wallington said: “I do think it is important that when bringing forward the conversion practices bill later on this year, well, I hope later on this year, that it will be trans inclusive, and the Government will make the decision to do that themselves because there is no doubt that there will be an amendment placed before the House and I have to warn my whips in advance, there is absolutely no way that I couldn’t support such an amendment.

“So, I think it’s much more desirable to come forward from it from the beginning.”

Equalities Minister Mike Freer , who at the beginning of his speech thanked his husband for his “unswerving support”, said: “I hope to see the Bill come in the autumn… September, October, I hope, which currently is not yet trans inclusive.”

He added: “The Foreign Secretary and I have made recommendations to how we believe we can get to a more inclusive conversion practices ban, whilst addressing the concerns that have been addressed elsewhere.”

Comments / 14

Related
The Independent

Voices: This is how you explain LGBT+ relationships to your kids

It’s Pride month, which for me (when it comes to parenting) means... well, absolutely nothing. But, wait: it’s not because Pride itself means nothing to me – on the contrary, it means a great deal. It’s just that it doesn’t change the way I parent, or the conversations I have with my kids, who are aged five and 10. I’ve taken my children to Pride parades since before they could walk and talk. They’ve waved rainbow flags in London, Brighton and Vancouver; they’ve been doused in glitter, blown whistles and watched incredible floats pass by. They’ve been held aloft...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

US drag queens stand their ground amid intimidation by the far right

The drag queens were out in force across New York’s recent Pride parade triggering cheers and waves with their flamboyant and extravagant costumes. But this year the world of American drag has been marred by growing fears of violence and intimidation as they have been specifically targeted by conservatives and extremist far-right and militia groups amid a general rise in anti-LGBTQ hate.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Met sensitive to Pride concerns around uniformed officers, says Khan

Police have been “sensitive” to concerns about uniformed officers taking part in the Pride parade, London’s mayor has said.Sadiq Khan said while officers would be present on Saturday to keep people safe during the celebrations, those taking part in the parade itself are not in uniform.In previous years officers from the Metropolitan Police have taken part in the parade in their work clothing.Mr Khan said “clearly” the LGBT community has concerns around policing, referencing the investigation into the murders of four young men by serial killer Stephen Port.In June it was announced that the police watchdog would reinvestigate the Met...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Evans
Person
Mike Freer
Person
Elliot Colburn
Person
Hannah Bardell
The Independent

Voices: How my homophobic dad became an LGBT+ ally

When I was 22 I fell in love with a man much older than me. I didn’t mean to, but I did. We just connected on so many levels. We shared many common interests and passions. But I was also conflicted with religious guilt. As a young man coming to terms with his sexual orientation and identity as a Muslim, I tried to differentiate between what was right for me as opposed to what “religion, family and culture” expected me to do.I had an extremely close bond with my ummi, and our relationship was based on being honest and truthful...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Civil servants hold ‘Remain bias’ and resist Brexit reforms, claims UK attorney general

Civil servants are blocking the government’s efforts to cut EU legislation after Brexit because they hold a “Remain bias”, attorney general Suella Braverman has claimed.The cabinet minister said she had battled with officials who are unable “to conceive of the possibility of life outside of the EU”.“Some of the biggest battles you face as a minister are, in the nicest possible way, with Whitehall and internally with civil servants, as opposed to your political battles in the chamber,” Ms Braverman told the Sunday Telegraph.The government’s chief law officer – who campaigned for the Leave vote during the Brexit referendum...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holding Hands#Lesbian#Gay People#Sex Partners#Racism#Snp#Commons#The British Parliament
Washington Examiner

American pride has been lost

It appears gay and transgender activists have a lot more pride than Americans do. They just celebrated an entire "Pride Month." As the Fourth of July approaches, it seems more than ever that American patriotism is lost. In 2021, just 84% of the country even celebrated the Fourth of July....
SOCIETY
The Independent

Matt Hancock backs Commons vote on legalising assisted dying

MPs should have the opportunity to vote on whether assisted dying should be legalised in the UK, former health secretary Matt Hancock has said.The Conservative former minister called for a Commons vote as MPs debated a petition proposing that assisted dying should be legalised for “terminally ill, mentally competent adults”.The petition hosted on Parliament’s website received more than 155,000 signatures before it closed.MPs rejected proposals to legalise assisted dying in 2015, when the Commons last had the chance to debate reforms to the law.In recent years, lawmakers in some US states, Australia and several European countries have legalised the practice.Mr...
WORLD
The Independent

Legalised assisted dying could be abused, MP warns

Introducing legal assisted dying could be abused by people “who want granny and grandpa to hurry up and die”, MPs have heard. Conservative MP for Devizes Danny Kruger claimed that legalising assisted dying could also lead to “utilitarian” healthcare decisions being taken by doctors under pressure to bring down care costs.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Peer faced ‘litany of questions’ from 999 call handler as wife lay dying in arms

A leading scientist has revealed how he faced a “litany of questions” after calling for an ambulance as his wife lay dying in his arms.The renowned broadcaster and fertility expert Lord Winston said such a “waste of time” was critical when seconds count in dealing with a cardiac arrest.The Labour peer spoke of the deeply traumatic experience as the House of Lords heard that “thousands” of people were dying because of delays to the arrival of paramedics.The man answering the call asked me a litany of questions and asked me to count her number of heartbeats per minute. That waste...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Indigenous elder slams woke Lefty council's 'racist' name change - and says the Greens have INVENTED a meaningless Aboriginal word

An Indigenous elder has slammed a Greens-controlled Melbourne council's move to change their 'racist' name to what he says is a made-up Indigenous-sounding word. Wurundjeri elder, Ian Hunter, believes Moreland City Council's new name 'Merri-bek' which the council claims means 'rock country', is actually a complete invention. Neither word existed...
SOCIETY
Reuters

More than a million pack London's streets for Pride parade

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - More than a million people flocked to central London on Saturday for a record-breaking 50th-anniversary Pride parade. The three-hour-long parade, headed by veterans of the LGBT movement who took part in Britain's first Pride march, retraced part of the original route of 1972. Organisers said there had been 30,000 participants,
WORLD
CNBC

Celebrating Pride: LGBTQ+ identity contributing to success

Equity and Opportunity shines a spotlight on the LGBTQ+ employees of NBC News Group. In this series of videos, they discuss how their identities have contributed to their success, advice they have for young LGBTQ+ journalists, and how people can be allies to the LGBTQ+ community.
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

726K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy