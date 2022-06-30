ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Labour can ‘seal deal’ at next election with clear policy agenda, says Blair

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0xX3_0gR4hPIT00

Sir Tony Blair has suggested the Labour Party should listen to his advice on policy if it wants to “seal the deal” at the next general election.

The former Labour prime minister, who acknowledged that he was not currently popular amid all sections of the party, said he believed that Labour under Sir Keir Starmer could win the next election.

But, addressing a receptive crowd at the Future Of Britain conference in central London partly organised by his own institute, he also warned that success on polling day was not determined by arithmetic but a clear policy agenda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElPoT_0gR4hPIT00

In a wide-ranging discussion with former BBC journalist Jon Sopel , Sir Tony was also clear that his advice was not exclusively for Labour but instead for any progressive politician or party.

“I want to build a strong policy agenda and then it is there for reasonable people, whether they are Conservative Party , Labour Party, Lib Dems, whatever, to take it up and at least you get people debating how to change the country in a way that bears some resemblance to the reality of the challenge we face.”

“Sometimes politics isn’t about just going with the flow, it is about resisting it as well,” he told the conference.

He rejected the suggestion, in the face of the rise of the far-left and the far-right in France, that voters did not want so-called “centrist” politics anymore.

He admitted that while a lot of people might hate centrist politics, he said that there was no point in politics if you did not stand up for your beliefs.

“It is a fight. There is going to be a big struggle,” he admitted.

For Labour to win the next election, it has got to have a policy agenda, that is absolutely clear

Tony Blair

Referencing the victory of Joe Biden in the US in 2020, he said: “Does that mean the fight is over? No. But it means it is not a hopeless fight.”

A persistent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, he said that Sir Keir had done an “amazing” job to reform the party, quipping that he had only had to follow on from former leaders Neil Kinnock and John Smith.

“For Labour to win the next election, it has got to have a policy agenda, that is absolutely clear.”

Sir Tony also referenced the Liberal Democrat victory at the recent Tiverton and Honiton by-election, which saw the party defeat the Conservatives in a traditionally safe seat in the south of England.

“Those people have got to be comfortable with a Labour government,” he said.

For his own part, he said that his current project was not going to morph into a political party nor was he putting together a “manifesto”.

It is not that everything that the Government is doing is wrong, but it is not nearly enough to see us through

Tony Blair

“You have got two main political parties. I don’t see that changing,” he said.

Sir Tony was not entirely critical of the Boris Johnson administration, pointing to the Government’s ambitious policies on climate change even as he criticised the lack of energy behind them.

“It is not that everything that the Government is doing is wrong, but it is not nearly enough to see us through,” he said.

But the former prime minister, an opponent of Brexit, did make clear his reservations about how the Government was implementing its policy vision.

“It is not going to be reversed any time soon, let’s say, any time in this generation,” he said of Brexit.

“But you still have got to fix the problems. This stuff in Northern Ireland is doing us damage. The fact you have got labour shortages is doing us damage. The fact that we have got exports down and the pound devalued and business investment down is doing us damage.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Civil servants hold ‘Remain bias’ and resist Brexit reforms, claims UK attorney general

Civil servants are blocking the government’s efforts to cut EU legislation after Brexit because they hold a “Remain bias”, attorney general Suella Braverman has claimed.The cabinet minister said she had battled with officials who are unable “to conceive of the possibility of life outside of the EU”.“Some of the biggest battles you face as a minister are, in the nicest possible way, with Whitehall and internally with civil servants, as opposed to your political battles in the chamber,” Ms Braverman told the Sunday Telegraph.The government’s chief law officer – who campaigned for the Leave vote during the Brexit referendum...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Whitewash’ Troubles legacy legislation clears the House of Commons

Controversial Troubles legacy and reconciliation legislation was branded a “whitewash” as it cleared the House of Commons despite strong opposition from Northern Ireland MPs and victims’ groups.MPs voted 282 votes to 217, majority 65, to give the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill a third reading.Labour expects the House of Lords to start considering the proposals before the summer recess and it is likely to receive a thorough grilling by peers.The reality is the Troubles are a painful period of our history and are still painful for so many in Northern Ireland. This Bill delivers a way forward and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit: Keir Starmer insists he is not ‘advocating status quo’ as he rules out return to single market

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he is not “advocating the status quo” on Brexit as he ruled out rejoining the EU’s single market or customs union if Labour wins the next general election.The Labour leader also sidestepped a question over whether he was effectively accepting a hard Brexit, but set out a five-point plan to fix the “hulking ‘fatberg’ of red tape and bureaucracy” under the deal brokered by Boris Johnson.Sir Keir’s remarks came after a speech at the Irish embassy during which he vowed that Britain would not join the single market, restore freedom of movement, or seek to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Sturgeon tells PM referendum block will not mean Scots ‘refused right to choose’

Nicola Sturgeon has told the Prime Minister that Holyrood was “ready and willing” to negotiate steps towards holding a second referendum but warned any block would not mean Scots are “refused the democratic right to choose”.The First Minister and Boris Johnson spoke in a brief telephone conversation on Monday in which they discussed “a range of topics”, a Scottish Government spokesman said.On Ms Sturgeon’s push for a second independence referendum next year, she told the Prime Minister that Holyrood was “ready and willing to negotiate” steps towards holding another vote, but said if blocked it would not mean voters north...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Sopel
Person
Neil Kinnock
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

UK ‘backsliding on human rights’, Council of Europe official warns

The UK is “backsliding on human rights” and must be stopped, a Council of Europe official has warned.The organisation, which was co-founded by Winston Churchill following the Second World War, took aim at proposals to repeal the Human Rights Act, as well as new protest laws and moves to criminalise asylum seekers crossing the English Channel.Dunja MijatoviÄ, its commissioner for human rights, said: “Legal reforms should not weaken human rights protections in the United Kingdom.”Following a five-day visit to Britain, where she met ministers including justice secretary Dominic Raab, she added: “It is worrying that the proposed legal reforms might...
EUROPE
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Liberal Party#Uk#The Labour Party#Bbc
The Independent

Labour: Change Troubles legislation to stop terrorists profiting from immunity

Terrorists granted immunity under controversial Troubles legacy and reconciliation legislation should be blocked from profiting from their actions, Labour said.Peter Kyle warned the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill would allow perpetrators to “live in freedom” and “empower” them to release books which seek to “justify the mayhem and senseless killings” they carried out.The shadow Northern Ireland secretary spoke in support of amendment 114, which seeks to prevent a person who is granted immunity under the legislation from “profiting from the conduct which they received immunity for”.Proposals before MPs seek to establish a new information retrieval body to review...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Chris Pincher appointment ‘showed PM’s bad judgement’

Boris Johnson showed “bad judgement” in appointing Chris Pincher to the whips’ office despite knowing of sexual misconduct allegations against him, Sir Keir Starmer said.Downing Street today admitted the prime minister was aware of claims against the now-suspended MP when he made him deputy chief whip in February.Asked about Mr Johnson’s position, Sir Keir told Sky News: “I have got no sympathy with a prime minister who repeatedly makes bad judgment calls.“We have been living with a version of this story for month after month after month. Bad judgment by a man who puts himself above everything. I don’t...
POLITICS
The Independent

French president reshuffles Cabinet after election losses

French President Emmanuel Macron rearranged his Cabinet on Monday after losing his parliamentary majority, and called on his new government to “stand strong" amid Russia's war in Ukraine and "transform” the heavily indebted French economy. The new government includes familiar faces from Macron's centrist alliance and the center-right,...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson admits higher defence spending is a ‘prediction’ and not a commitment

Boris Johnson has watered down his target for higher defence spending made only four days ago, calling it a “prediction” and not a firm commitment.The prime minister raised alarm on the Tory benches when he said it is “likely” the UK will be spending 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030 – and then hinted it will depend on “the size” of the economy then.Mark Harper, a former Conservative chief whip, told him last week’s announcement had “appeared to be really quite solid”, but no longer did so after his Commons statement.“Is it a commitment? And, secondly, how are...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Matt Hancock backs Commons vote on legalising assisted dying

MPs should have the opportunity to vote on whether assisted dying should be legalised in the UK, former health secretary Matt Hancock has said.The Conservative former minister called for a Commons vote as MPs debated a petition proposing that assisted dying should be legalised for “terminally ill, mentally competent adults”.The petition hosted on Parliament’s website received more than 155,000 signatures before it closed.MPs rejected proposals to legalise assisted dying in 2015, when the Commons last had the chance to debate reforms to the law.In recent years, lawmakers in some US states, Australia and several European countries have legalised the practice.Mr...
WORLD
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: UK accuses Putin of ‘using language of nuclear blackmail’

Boris Johnson accused Vladimir Putin of “using the language of nuclear blackmail” before noting a solution to the grain blockade in Ukraine might not receive Russian consent.Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Defence Committee, repeated calls for the UK to secure a UN General Assembly resolution to create a “humanitarian safe haven” around the port of Odesa to ensure “vital grain exports can not only reach Europe but also Africa and prevent famine there”.The prime minister, in his reply, told the Commons the work is being led by the UN but the solution “does not depend upon Russian...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rivers and rail option under consideration to free Ukraine’s grain, says Johnson

Boris Johnson has suggested the Danube and other rivers could be used to free Ukraine’s trapped grain.The Prime Minister told MPs that “alternative routes” will be looked at if the sea route continues to be blocked by Russia.He stressed there is no plan to breach the Montreux Convention, which restricts the movement of warships through the Turkish Straits, but a rivers and rail option would allow smaller quantities of grain to be moved out.We may have to prepare for a solution that does not depend upon Russian consent because that may not be forthcomingBoris JohnsonRussia’s Black Sea blockade has raised...
WORLD
The Independent

Legalised assisted dying could be abused, MP warns

Introducing legal assisted dying could be abused by people “who want granny and grandpa to hurry up and die”, MPs have heard. Conservative MP for Devizes Danny Kruger claimed that legalising assisted dying could also lead to “utilitarian” healthcare decisions being taken by doctors under pressure to bring down care costs.
LAW
The Independent

The imminent coal, fracking and nuclear decisions that will set UK’s energy and climate course

Three major energy decisions are due to be made this week that will play a significant role in setting the agenda on how the government is responding to the climate crisis, the cost of living crisis and changing energy demands.Perhaps the most controversial is the plan to open the UK’s first deep coal mine in over 30 years. A decision on planning permission for the mine in Cumbria is expected imminently, and will come immediately after the government’s independent advisors on the climate – the climate change committee (CCC) – said the new mine is "utterly indefensible".The plan is to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Top general says military to leave Sudan political talks

Sudan's leading general said Monday the country's military will withdraw from negotiations meant to solve the ongoing political crisis after a coup last year, allowing civil society representatives to take their place. In televised statements aired on Sudan’s state television, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan also promised that he will dissolve the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

726K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy