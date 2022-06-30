ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineer, 27, died from blood clot on brain days after first Covid jab, inquest hears

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
 4 days ago

A 27-year-old engineer died from a blood clot on his brain days after his first Covid jab, an inquest has been told.

Jack Last died on 20 April 2021, exactly three weeks after he was given a coronavirus vaccine on 30 March.

An inquest heard he suffered headaches and vomiting a week after having the jab, the BBC reported.

A CT scan was carried out on 10 April, which revealed Mr Last had a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis - a blood clot.

He had surgery and treatment but died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital on 20 April last year.

Mr Last, from Stowmarket, Suffolk , enjoyed canyoning and bungee jumping and was previously described as “fit as ever”.

His sister Jasmine Last said the family had instructed solicitors to lead inquest proceedings on their behalf.

Last year, Ms Last said she believed her brother’s death was linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

She told a reporter: “We’re waiting for the post-mortem results and the inquest date to be confirmed – but we do believe that his death was linked to the vaccine.

“It was very unusual for Jack to feel unwell at all. To my knowledge, he had never had a day off work due to illness.”

The inquest, at Suffolk Coroners’ Court, was adjourned pending a pre-inquest review.

Paul Smith
2d ago

A safe and effective jab huh? I remember last fall when our divisive President Biden threatened a winter of illness and death for the un-jabbed. I'm still un-jabbed and alive obviously.

Billiam
1d ago

We are... Unafraid, unimpressed, unmasked, unvaccinated and unbelievably grateful for our intuition and being able to think for ourselves. Unvaccinated Populace

cousins bros
1d ago

do you have any idea how many young people have died from vaccine? very sad. not counting the older folks. and now giving it to babies? over my dead body.

The Independent

The Independent

