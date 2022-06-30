ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ben Stokes determined to ‘reshape the way Test cricket is played’

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2ZdU_0gR4h6r900

England captain Ben Stokes admits he deliberately pushed his bowlers to the limit at Headingley last week as he continues his quest to “reshape the way Test cricket is played”.

A whirlwind approach to batting has been the most obvious aspect of England’s brave new world under Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum , with an average run-rate of 4.54 throughout their 3-0 series win over New Zealand.

But Stokes is eager to keep challenging conventions, including when it comes to the workloads of his bowlers.

Having selected 36-year-old Stuart Broad and 23-year-old rookie Matthew Potts to face India at Edgbaston on Friday – a fourth Test in a little over four weeks – the captain revealed he was eager to see how far he could stretch his seamers.

Stokes took a back seat in Leeds last time out, not bowling at all in the first innings and sending down just four overs in the second. That left Potts to pick up 51 overs in the match, while Broad’s share of 47 was his highest for five years.

“There was actually a method to why I didn’t bowl. I really wanted to push the bowlers as far as I possibly could, to make them realise what they can do,” he said.

“Broady, in particular, wasn’t very happy with me. It’s funny, as bowlers have your green zones, amber zones and red zones based on how much work you’ve done at the end of a Test. Broady said he’s created a new zone called the burgundy zone.

“But that Test match was bigger than the result, as I keep saying. What we did over the last three weeks is reshape how Test cricket is played.

“I honestly believe bowling out the best team in the world with three seamers and a spinner has done everybody the world of good. Doing what they did that whole week was really pushing them to their limits and making them understand what they are capable of doing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15YQNB_0gR4h6r900

This week’s match is an anomaly in an already crammed schedule, a delayed conclusion to last summer’s Test series, which India lead 2-1. The tourists declined to take the field at Old Trafford at the 11th hour due to concerns over Covid-19, but after intensive negotiations a rearrangement was agreed.

England’s XI shows seven changes from the one that played the fourth Test against India, but just two from the one that took the field against the Kiwis last time around.

Ben Foakes , who tested positive for Covid midway through the game at Headingley, misses out after visibly struggling during a fitness check on Thursday. Sam Billings , who acted as an emergency substitute, takes over.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old record wicket-taker James Anderson is back after a niggling ankle injury and nudges Jamie Overton back into the reserves. Overton scored a crucial 97 on debut, as well as taking two wickets, but was unable to upset the existing pecking order.

“Jamie got his opportunity to show what you can do in a cricket field and he gave the best account possible of himself,” admitted Stokes.

“He’s obviously someone that we see has a bright and long future going forward. It obviously must be very disappointing for him, but he can walk away knowing he’s done everything he possibly could have done last week to really put his name forward to have a look at a good career for England. That’s how sport at the top level can work sometimes.”

The continued presence of Zak Crawley at opener represents a significant show of faith from Stokes and McCullum, with the Kent batter averaging just 26.68 in his 24 Tests to date. He was dismissed for single-figures scores four times in six innings against New Zealand but appears to enjoy unwavering support.

“It almost sounds like a broken record when you keep saying it, but I’m going to say it again: he’s got the backing of myself, Brendon and everybody in the changing room,” said Stokes.

“I’m giving everyone in this team the time to go out and perform and show the world what they’re all about as players.

“When things aren’t going so well for someone you’ve obviously got to do the right thing, if that is pumping his tyres up or whatever it is.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Edgbaston officials to investigate allegations of racist abuse among crowd during England vs India

An investigation is to be launched into allegations of racist abuse among the crowd on day four of the fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston.Officials at the Birmingham venue have vowed to look into social media claims, highlighted by former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq, of discriminatory language by spectators on Monday.Responding to the allegations, a post on Edgbaston’s official Twitter account said: “We’re incredible sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in anyway. We’ll be investigating this ASAP.”Rafiq retweeted a thread detailing some of the incidents along with the comment, “Disappointing to read”.The PA news...
SOCIETY
The Independent

England have ultimate belief they can complete chase against India, insists Alex Lees

Alex Lees claimed England’s “ultimate belief” in each other helped drive them towards a history-making chase against India at Edgbaston.England have already pulled off some superb fourth-innings efforts this summer, thriving in the heat of battle to pull in targets of 277, 299 and 296 against New Zealand, but if everything goes to plan on day five at Edgbaston they will have set a new high watermark.India set the winning line at 378, higher than any England side has ever managed and worthy of a place in the top 10 chases ever completed in Test cricket, and somehow enter the...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Sam Billings
Person
Brendon Mccullum
Person
Ben Foakes
Person
Jamie Overton
The Independent

Tomas Francis to miss Wales’ remaining Tests in South Africa due to concussion

Prop Tomas Francis is out of Wales’ remaining Test matches against South Africa after suffering concussion.Francis was carried off after taking a blow to his head during Saturday’s 32-29 first-Test defeat in Pretoria.He faced a mandatory stand-down period of 12 days, but the Ospreys forward will now return home on Tuesday.The Welsh Rugby Union said: “Tomas Francis will play no further part in the Wales tour in South Africa following the concussion he sustained in the first Test match against the Springboks at Loftus Versfeld.“The WRU medical team have withdrawn Francis from the remainder of the series to allow him...
WORLD
Daily Mail

MIKE DICKSON: How a moped crash at university set British No 1 Cameron Norrie on the road to success... transformed into a model pro, now he is looking to set up a potential Wimbledon semi-final against Novak Djokovic

Cam Norrie looks back to a foolish escapade during his student days as the catalyst which propelled him to the top of tennis. A young undergraduate at university in Texas, the British No 1 crashed his moped on one of the nights out he had become a little too fond of.
TENNIS
The Independent

Ian Poulter among three LIV Golf Series players to get Scottish Open reprieve

Three players have been added to the field for this week’s Genesis Scottish Open after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event were temporarily stayed on appeal.DP World Tour members who played in the Saudi-backed rebel circuit without permission were banned from the Scottish Open, plus two other events co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour, and hit with individual fines of £100,000.However, following a hearing before Sport Resolutions (UK) on Monday, the suspensions imposed on Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding were temporarily stayed, pending determination of their substantive appeals.Statement from the DP World Tour...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Leading women tennis stars are pushing for a share of the $1million fine the WTA dished out to British tennis for banning Russians players

Leading women players are pushing for a share of the $1million fine the WTA have given British tennis for banning Russians, claiming the decision has cost them sponsorship. The WTA retaliated to Wimbledon’s unilateral ban by removing ranking points from this year’s Championships before levying a series of heavy fines, as revealed by Sportsmail on Monday.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#Cricket Field#England Cricket Team
The Independent

Graeme McDowell shocked by people wishing him dead since switching to LIV Golf

Graeme McDowell expressed shock at the level of vitriol generated by his move to the LIV Golf tour as he revealed he now receives regular social media messages wishing him dead.The former Ryder Cup stalwart said he expected consequences from his decision to join the contentious Saudi-backed series, but he did not anticipate “being torn to shreds”.The 2010 US Open champion acknowledged his switch to LIV was “about the money” but he said the negativity around the rebel initiative was drowning out the positive changes it was attempting to make to the game of golf.McDowell faced intense criticism following his...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Nasty Nick? The only thing he did aggressively was eat a banana: JANE FRYER watches a surprisingly subdued Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court

So here we are on day eight of Wimbledon where – despite abusing linesmen, umpires, opponents, spitting at the crowd, racking up record fines, being called a ‘bully’ and ‘evil’, and refusing to apologise for any of it – Nick Kyrgios was promoted to the hallowed Centre Court to battle it out with 20-year-old Brandon Nakashima for a place in the quarter-finals.
TENNIS
The Independent

Dominant Rafael Nadal produces Wimbledon masterclass to reach quarter-finals

In perhaps his most dominant display yet at Wimbledon this year, Rafael Nadal displayed more signs that he is peaking at the right time to further elevate what has been an astonishing 2022.Novak Djokovic, who has already demoralised his opponents with consistently clean, ruthless tennis at these Championships, remains the man to beat. But the Spaniard continues to polish his game and close the gap, rediscovering an immaculate touch and judgement went bolting from the baseline in what is his first time back in SW19 for three years.Naturally there was rust as Francisco Cerundolo and RiÄardas Berankis each stole a...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black, as well as Dame Anna Wintour and Gareth Southgate are among the guests sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, Saturday 2 July.The Royal Box, located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).Wimbledon organisers also handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes last week.In a couple of weeks, the special ticket holders will be able to...
UEFA
The Independent

Stefanos Tsitsipas calls Nick Kyrgios a ‘bully’ after ‘circus’ of fiery Wimbledon clash

Stefanos Tsitsipas accused Nick Kyrgios of being a “bully” following the “circus” of their fiery third-round clash at Wimbledon.Tsitsipas, the tournament’s fourth seed, was upset in four dramatic sets by Kyrgios that saw both players handed code violations after losing their temper.The Greek player apologised after whacking a ball into the crowd in frustration, narrowly avoiding the head of a spectator, but said he had been “triggered” by the behaviour of Kyrgios on the other side of the net. Tsitsipas also vented his frustration by hitting balls at Kyrgios during points. Kyrgios, who called for Tsitsipas to be defaulted for...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal explains Lorenzo Sonego disagreement after fiery Wimbledon match

Rafael Nadal admits he was “wrong” and has apologised to Lorenzo Sonego after tempers flared in their third-round match at Wimbledon.The Spaniard, who prevailed on Centre Court 6-1, 6-2, 7-6, took issue with the Italian at 4-4 in the third set, meeting at the net to voice his anger.Nadal, who refuted claims of a “spicy” nature to the match, appeared to be irritated as Sonego grunted during points, while the 27th seed whipped up a feverish crowd after a late rally in the third set.Nadal initiated a lengthy debate both at 4-4 in the third and then again after winning...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

726K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy