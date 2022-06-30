ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Gastro Health opens colonoscopy prep center in Miami

By Riz Hatton -
beckersasc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGastro Health opened a Hygieacare center in Miami to prepare patients for colonoscopy. Hygieacare prep replaces conventional oral...

www.beckersasc.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Marsha Peterson

City of Miami on July 3rd: Updates from Better Streets Miami Beach, City of Miami and Miami-Dade SWM

Residents who receive garbage and bulky trash services tomorrow, Monday, July 4th, should place their items on their curbside tonight.City of Miami. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

5 ways to plan a monsoon wedding in Miami

Celebrate your monsoon wedding in Miami with these foolproof tips and ideas. Ultimate guide to making the monsoon wedding of your dreams:. If you've seen Father of the Bride, you've probably seen how difficult it is to pull off a wedding in Miami's storm season. The monsoon season in Miami is one of the most intense, thanks to the tropical weather and intense thunderstorms. While you should always factor in weather forecasts before setting a date, nature is quite unpredictable, and storms can happen at any time. There's so much that goes into pulling off the perfect monsoon wedding in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Miami, FL
Government
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
calleochonews.com

Alexander Otaola wants to run for Miami-Dade County Mayor

YouTube sensation, influencer, actor, and political activist Alexander Otaola wants to run for Miami Dade County Mayor. Alexander Otaola, founder of the YouTube channel Hola Ota-Ola!, has announced that he plans to run for Mayor of Miami-Dade County. The influencer and content creator has played a central role in galvanizing Cuban Americans in Miami to vote for Trump and continues using his right-leaning beliefs to push his potential political career.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Resident Recognized by South Florida Business Journal

Parkland resident and commercial real estate professional Eric Wolf, president of Excel Construction of Florida, was named to the list of 40 Under 40 by South Florida Business Journal. According to a statement, he’s recognized for being among the best and brightest young professionals in South Florida who have excelled...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

The age of your at-home COVID test is key to its accuracy

MIAMI – Home COVID tests can provide a quick and usually accurate result. But one key component to an accurate result is the age of the test kit.Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert, explains when it's time to toss a kit in the can and grab a newer one."The FDA forces them to keep up, but that doesn't mean the one on your shelf kept up," said Dr. Marty.She mentions a signal to swap out for a new kit, besides time, when there's a new variant circulating that could 'overcome immunity.'"It's very likely to overcome the detectors in your...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonoscopy#Gastro Health#Hygieacare
NBC Miami

Demonstrators Protest in Support of Abortion Rights at Miami-Dade Courthouse

Demonstrators protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade took to the steps of the Miami-Dade County Courthouse Friday. “We are going to be in front of the county courthouse here in Miami, and it symbolizes that we are recognizing approaching the government directly to stand up for the rights of women,” said Mikayla Linn, a protest organizer.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

"It's Tragic": Camillus House Beyond Capacity as Miami Rents Rise

Miami's skyrocketing rents and jaw-dropping home prices have many middle-class locals wondering if it's time to pack up and leave. But not everyone has that choice. Some lower-income residents are facing the harsh reality of ending up on the street, leaving Miami's most prominent homelessness assistance organization scrambling to help with limited resources.
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

The death of a top Cuban official, the end of jury selection and Miami might see underground tunnels for commuting in the future

One of the most powerful communists in Cuba is dead. General Luis Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja died of a heart attack, according to state media on the island. Lopez-Calleja managed much of Cuba’s economy. He was the head of GAESA — the military conglomerate that runs dozens of state companies — hotels, gas stations, retail stores, ports, marinas and import companies.
MIAMI, FL
travelonlinetips.com

What are the very best issues to do at no cost in Miami?

Living in or just visiting Miami can get fairly costly fairly fast. While town is attractive and there’s all the time one thing to do, many of those actions include a hefty price ticket. Sure, luxurious inns, wonderful eating, and 24/7 events are nice, however typically we have to funds ourselves.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
Click10.com

Where can you see fireworks this Fourth of July? Here’s a guide

After cancellations and scaling down due to COVID-19, this year many public Fourth of July festivities are back in full swing. Here’s where to see fireworks. Coconut Grove’s 4th of July Celebration with the Miami Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Road, Miami. For more info, click here.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Airlifted After Fire At Century Village Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman believed to be in her late 60s or early 70s was airlifted to St. Mary’s Medical Center Sunday night following a fire in the Fanshaw building at Century Village. The woman, according to sources connected to the emergency response, was found unresponsive in a condominium in Century Village. Her Carbon Dioxide levels were extremely high according to our sources. St. Mary’s, in West Palm Beach, has a hyperbaric chamber.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Woman survives shark bite in Florida Keys, officials say

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was taken to a Miami hospital after being bitten in the leg by a shark in the lower Florida Keys, according to Monroe County’s fire rescue division. Emergency crews were called to Summerland Key on Wednesday after a woman jumped off a...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

The Essence of Her Life and Spirit

Another stalwart member of Mt. Hermon AME, Fort Lauderdale, has taken her Heavenly flight. Heaven ‘s illumination is a little brighter because of Mrs. Katharine McNair’s passing. As a member I experienced personally her devotion and dedication as a Christian servant in the Almighty’s kingdom. So when our publisher mandated that we acknowledged Mrs. McNair in this week’s edition, I immediately contacted her daughter Jona whom I had the honor of teaching at South Plantation High School. As the last surviving sibling, Jona and the McNairs have experienced myriad trials and tribulations that life has beset them with. I firmly and steadfastly believe that their faith in God has allowed them to persevere through it all. And Mrs. McNair, along with her devoted husband Henry, through their faith and deeds, were exemplars of God-fearing servants and leaders. Mrs. Katharine McNair, one for the ages.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Stolen car found underwater in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a vehicle was found submerged in a Miami-Dade County canal. Officers were alerted to the vehicle in the Kendale Lakes neighborhood on Sunday, near Southwest 56th Street and 127th Avenue. According to police, the vehicle had previously been reported stolen.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
goworldtravel.com

Miami’s Neighborhoods Offer More than the Beaches

In this neighborhood, a rooster strolls by buildings designed in Spanish Revival style. In front of the pastel-hued storefronts, vendors cut pieces of sugar cane with machetes, which passers-by purchase and chew to extract the sweet juice. In another neighborhood not far away, other kinds of foods tempt hungry shoppers....
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Vandals target gated community in Boca Raton, homeowners uneasy

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents in a senior community in Boca Raton are feeling uneasy after vandals target the neighborhood. Maybeth Binon lives in the neighborhood and thinks vandals are teenagers after a Ring doorbell camera caught it all on camera. The photo appears to show a teenager kicking in a door, his face covered with a mask and headcover.
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy