ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

DEC pulls permit for Finger Lakes cryptomining plant

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) - The N.Y. Department of Environmental Conservation has denied a permit renewal for a controversial cryptomining plant in Yates County. The DEC determined the Greenidge Generation facility in the town of Torrey "does not demonstrate compliance with the requirements of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act." The...

www.whec.com

Comments / 1

Related
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua fireworks company ready for the 4th of July

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Independence day is a major holiday for the fireworks industry. For almost 80 years, Young Explosives in Canandaigua has been lighting up the sky in the Rochester area. The owner says his company started to prep for the holiday last October. We get to see the twinkle of a firework light up the night sky, but what we don't see is the prep behind the magic.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

How gas prices are affecting vendors at the Rochester Public Market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Although Saturdays tend to bring in the biggest crowd, the Rochester Public Market still hasn’t completely recovered from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a rise in gas prices, not to mention the temperature, vendors from local farms are really feeling the heat of...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
County
Yates County, NY
Yates County, NY
Government
13 WHAM

Frustration over delay in connecting utilities to new homes, properties in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Home buyers and builders say they are dealing with months-long delays in connecting utilities to new homes and properties. The problem in dealing with utility companies, NYSEG and RG&E has been going on for years. WHAM reported on it in 2016 and 2020, but home builders and property owners say it has gotten worse, and the utility companies have been more difficult to reach. RG&E and NYSEG are both owned by Avangrid.
ROCHESTER, NY
wnypapers.com

New York state record for smallmouth bass broken by 8.6-pound catch on Cayuga Lake

Finger Lakes bass is second state record established this year. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced a new state record for smallmouth bass was set June 15, opening day for bass harvest season. Thomas Russell Jr. of Albion reeled in an 8-pound, 6-ounce smallmouth bass from Cayuga Lake, Seneca County. Russell’s bass surpassed the previous record by two ounces, a tie between fish caught on Lake Erie in 1995, and in the St. Lawrence River in 2016.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finger Lakes#Mining Equipment#Legislature#Plant#Dec#Seneca Lake Guardian
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST: 1972, Hurricane Agnes damage $6.5 million in Yates Co.

County Treasurer JAMES BURNS - It has already been widely advertised by common rumor that James Burns, the County Treasurer of Yates County, has absconded, a defaulter, abandoning his family, turning his back on the most sacred ties of life, as well as his official obligations, and blotting out the kindly regard of friends whose esteem it should have been his life long struggle to retain. This rumor, his friends are sorrowfully constrained to admit, is largely, if not wholly true. He left Penn Yan about the 10th of May last, ostensibly to be absent a few weeks, to recuperate his health, and visit the Eastern states. Recent failures bore of considerable magnitude, caused uneasiness, and enquiry, and a letter to the Comptroller, brought the information that the State tax had been but about half paid over. Further enquiry developed the fact that the money was not on deposit in Penn Yan. Of course this intensified the anxiety of the Treasurer’s bondsmen, though assured (no doubt in good faith) by the immediate friends of Mr. Burns that he would very soon return and prove himself responsible and trustworthy. Solicitude and enquiry were as active as ever, and finally on Thursday last his friends came upon information which satisfied all that he had left Penn Yan to return no more. — He left a sealed package directed to Judge Briggs, with instructions that it be delivered on the 29th of June. This was delivered one day earlier, and was found to contain detailed statements of his accounts as Treasurer, a list of notes and securities, a letter to Judge Briggs and a power of attorney authorizing him to settle his affairs and dispose of his property. The letter is no doubt the best apology he has to offer for his act of self-banishment, and he takes no pains to soften the moral wrong of his conduct.
YATES COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Higher food prices for Independence Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - For many, it's not the 4th of July without a backyard barbecue with family and friends. But, this year's beef, buns, and beer will cost far more than last year. According to a study done by Wells Fargo Agribusiness Advisors, consumers will pay 6% more for...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WHEC TV-10

Penfield celebrates Independence Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The people of Penfield got to celebrate the 4th of July a little early. A parade was held Saturday morning. Saturday night there was food, vendors, and live music at Harris Whalen Park, capped off by a fireworks show at 10:00 p.m. The "Samurais of Sound"...
PENFIELD, NY
FingerLakes1.com

UBI payments worth $500 in Rochester, New York

UBI programs have grown in popularity since stimulus checks ended, and Rochester, New York has been trying a program of its own. UBI programs work similarly to stimulus payments, but instead of being a one time payment, they’re recurring. This could mean weekly, monthly, and even annually. Rochester, New...
ROCHESTER, NY
gvpennysaver.com

GENESEO: 4720 Lima Road

GENESEO: 4720 Lima Road. July 9-10 (9-3pm) MOVING SALE. Utility trailer, single bed, dresser, desk, sofa and love seat, entertainment center, TVs, mirror, kitchenware, books, games, beer glasses, Christmas village, and much more! No early birds.
GENESEO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy