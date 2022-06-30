ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya Got Candid About Losing Some Of Her Public Anonymity Over The Past Few Years

By Alex Gurley
 2 days ago

Zendaya has been in the spotlight for the majority of her life, but as of late, her new level of fame has taken some adjusting.

Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

As the star of Euphoria and the latest Spider-Man flicks, Zendaya says she's definitely seen a difference in the way she's treated by the public.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

"Recently, I've had more of a change happening in regards to reactions when I meet people or how people interact with me on a daily basis," Zendaya said in an interview with Vogue Italy .

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

She explained that for a long time she was able to "maintain a little bit of anonymity" and "still live a normal life," but things are now very different.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

"Of course it comes with new sets of challenges and pressures, but I've been doing this for a long time, and I started when I was quite young," Zendaya said, adding, "So thankfully, I’ve had a little bit of time to ease and grow my experience in a way that wasn't just completely an overnight change."

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

While she admits she's still "adjusting to it," she says she's always "grateful" because "it means that people are clearly resonating with the work" she's doing, which means a lot to her.

Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

And thankfully, Zendaya says the majority of her fans, many who have "grown with" her, have always been super respectful.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

"They’re really understanding that I’m human, even the hardcore ones, and they want me to be happy, and I genuinely feel that from them," Zendaya shared.

Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

She continued, "They're really respectful of my boundaries and the things that I choose to keep a little bit more private and keep for myself."

Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic / Getty Images

TBH, it really sounds like Zendaya has the best fans! You can read all that she had to say here .

