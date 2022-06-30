Zendaya Got Candid About Losing Some Of Her Public Anonymity Over The Past Few Years

Related
Elizabeth Olsen Revealed That She's Been Married To Husband Robbie Arnett Way Longer Than Anyone Knew
"I just never talked about it."
Beanie Feldstein Just Got Engaged to Her Girlfriend of 4 Years—Here’s If Her Brother Jonah Hill Was at Her Proposal
Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
9 Actors Who Said They Were Down To Reprise Their Iconic Roles, And 8 Who Said "Never Again"
Don't get your hopes up about seeing Steve Rogers ever again.
Zendaya Has Been Able to Maintain a Bit of Anonymity Until Recently
Zendaya gets candid about how her most recent success has influenced her day-to-day life.
Dakota Johnson Addressed The Rumors That She Was In A Secret Feud With Jamie Dornan And, Honestly, I Love What She Said
"I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me."
“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met
As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
Brad Pitt Professes His ‘Love’ For Ex Gwyneth Paltrow As She Interviews Him 25 Years After Split
Brad Pitt, 58, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, are the definition of friendly exes. 25 years after they ended their engagement, the former couple reunited for an interview on Gwyneth’s Goop lifestyle website where Brad promoted his new clothing brand, God’s True Cashmere. The famous actors bonded over their previous romance and spoke about Gwyneth’s late father Bruce Paltrow, who was close to Brad before he died in 2002. “What impact did he have on you?” Gwyneth asked the Fight Club actor. “Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately.”
Maya Hawke "Wouldn't Exist" If Mom Uma Thurman Hadn't Been Able To Get A Safe Abortion When She Was A Teen
"Both of my parents' lives would have been derailed if she hadn't have had access to safe and legal healthcare — fundamental healthcare."
'I'm Crying'—Woman Discovers Who Has Been Ringing Doorbell Late at Night
Her mom told her that every night, at around 3 a.m, her doorbell would ring, but when she went down, no one was there.
ETOnline.com
Taraji P. Henson Teases 'The Color Purple,' Says Oprah Winfrey Has Visited the Set Several Times (Exclusive)
Taraji P. Henson has a lot going on, but if there's one project she's excited to chat about, it's The Color Purple. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the 51-year-old actress on the 2022 BET Awards red carpet, and the show host shared a few behind-the-scenes details on her role as Shug Avery in the Blitz Bazawule-directed film adaptation of the Broadway musical.
People
Elon Musk Breaks Twitter Silence to Post Photo of Himself and 4 of His Sons with Pope Francis
Elon Musk is back on Twitter. After last sharing a tweet on the social media platform on June 21, the Tesla CEO, 51, returned to the site on Friday, writing in a message, "Feeling … perhaps … a little bored?" In a follow-up tweet, Musk then shared a...
Adele returns to the stage with her current boyfriend and ex-husband in attendance
Adele is back baby! On July 1, the British pop star performed a show in Hyde Park, London, UK, which marked her first public performance in five years. To our surprise, standing in a VIP section together was none other than her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. Their son Angelo, 9, was also in attendance, the singer herself told the crowd during her show, which also marked her first major gig since the release of her 30 "divorce" album.
thesource.com
Denzel Washington & Dakota Fanning Will Reunite In ‘Equalizer 3’
Announced the third installment in The Equalizer franchise, starring award-winning actor Denzel Washington, was in the works in January. Joining the trilogy is former Washington co-star and well-known actress Dakota Fanning, Deadline reports. Washington and Fanning will reunite after nearly 20 years of starring opposite each other in the 2004...
‘Barbie’ stars Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie are an ‘80s roller-skating dream
Life in plastic, it’s fantastic. Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie gave fans another taste of what to expect fashion-wise in the upcoming “Barbie” movie, and it’s a total eighties dream. Wearing matching neon rollerblades with coordinating elbow and knee pads, the Barbie and Ken duo skated around Venice Beach in wildly patterned activewear yesterday as they filmed the new Greta Gerwig flick, set to be released in 2023. Robbie, 31, looked every inch the real-life Barbie as she sported hot pink bike shorts under a multicolored swirl-print leotard for her skating date. The “Suicide Squad” actress wore her extra-long blond hair in a...
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Relationship Timeline
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are one of Hollywood's rarest types of A-list couples: They've been together for more than a decade, but they're also deliberately private. The pair have been linked since filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, when they played a couple with an infant son.
Newly Single Jason Sudeikis Tried To Score A Date With Jennifer Aniston, Spills Source
Since Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split in 2017, the actress hasn't been romantically linked to a single Hollywood hunk — however, that's not due of a lack of male suitors. And according to a Star source, the latest man to try and catch her eye is Jason Sudeikis!The Ted Lasso lead, 46, is fresh off a split from model Keeley Hazell, so he reportedly asked their mutual pals to set him and the Friends alum up, but things apparently didn't go as the dad-of-two hoped."Jen kind of shudders when people suggest they date," the source spilled of why she...
If You Feel Like Getting Mad Today, Here Are 21 Entitled Family Members Who Need A Lesson In Manners
"My dad faked a medical emergency to avoid getting arrested."
