Machine Gun Kelly Smashed A Champagne Glass And Put On A Bloody Performance As Fans Looked On In Horror

Tommy Lee – founding member and drummer of Mötley Crüe – has opened up about the injury that left him with four broken ribs prior to his band’s comeback tour. In a video posted to her Snapchat account (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan revealed that the drummer had fallen down a set of stairs while the couple were on vacation in Nashville. “The stairs outside were made out of stones,” Furlan said. “They were really uneven, and the roots were pushing them up from the tree… I actually fell up the stairs a few times.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO