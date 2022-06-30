Machine Gun Kelly Smashed A Champagne Glass And Put On A Bloody Performance As Fans Looked On In Horror

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19-Year-Old Morristown Resident Charged as Leader of Child Pornography NetworkMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Summer fun in New York City: Things to doBassey BYNew York City, NY
Hudson County Pharmacist Sold Fake COVID-19 Vaccination CardsMorristown MinuteHudson County, NJ
Trade Deadline Will Be Here Before We Know ItIBWAANew York City, NY
Some Pitchers “Own” Opposing TeamsIBWAANew York City, NY
Megan Fox said that she and Machine Gun Kelly did 'every form of therapy that exists' after his suicide attempt
Machine Gun Kelly said in his new Hulu documentary "Life In Pink" that he attempted suicide while on the phone with Megan Fox in 2020.
Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter Says Public Only Sees 'One Side' of Him in Trailer for New Hulu Doc
Machine Gun Kelly is ready to show the world that he's more than just a punk rocker in his new Hulu documentary Life in Pink. The first trailer for the upcoming film dropped on Thursday, and offered a peek into the "Emo Girl" singer's personal life via home movies and interviews with his daughter Casie and friend Travis Barker.
Doing Too Much: Machine Gun Kelly A Bloody Mess After Smashing Glass On His Face During Performance
Bad Boy Records legend *insert sarcasm* Machine Gun Kelly is willing to risk bodily harm to himself to entertain his fans.
Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man
All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Reveal Where They Stand With Megan Fox & MGK
Sharna Burgess revealed the heartwarming text she sent Megan Fox just five months after she started dating Brian Austin Green. Following a quick encounter between Sharna and Megan, the Dancing With the Stars pro said she felt compelled to text the Transformers actress after the two briefly made eye contact after running into each other at the same restaurant.
NME
Tommy Lee reveals cause of broken ribs: “I wish I had a fuckin’ badass story”
Tommy Lee – founding member and drummer of Mötley Crüe – has opened up about the injury that left him with four broken ribs prior to his band’s comeback tour. In a video posted to her Snapchat account (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan revealed that the drummer had fallen down a set of stairs while the couple were on vacation in Nashville. “The stairs outside were made out of stones,” Furlan said. “They were really uneven, and the roots were pushing them up from the tree… I actually fell up the stairs a few times.
Megan Fox Can’t Stop Smiling While Watching Machine Gun Kelly Perform: Photo
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have had their ups and downs, but their love was on full display as MGK performed on Wednesday, June 8 in Texas. In a photo, Megan was seen in the audience as her rockstar future husband performed onstage at a show at the Moody Center in Austin. Megan, 36, rocked a midriff-baring, spaghetti strap top, long nails, and perfect makeup as she smiled broadly and held her hand over her heart watching MGK, 32, whose real name is Colson Baker.
'I'm Crying'—Woman Discovers Who Has Been Ringing Doorbell Late at Night
Her mom told her that every night, at around 3 a.m, her doorbell would ring, but when she went down, no one was there.
College Student And Aspiring New York Artist Went To See Woman She Met Online And Now She Is Missing
23-year-old TiJae Baker is an upcoming artist living in Brooklyn, New York, with her mother, Toquanna Baker. TiJae is Toquanna's only child and is in her final semester of college.
Machine Gun Kelly’s Most Outrageous Moments: Feuds, Relationship With Megan Fox, Drug Use and More
Living life on his own terms. Machine Gun Kelly has made headlines over the years for his antics including feuds with other rappers and injuring himself while partying. “Bro, I don’t give a s—t,” Kelly said before smashing a champagne flute over his head in a video shared via his Instagram Story in June 2022. […]
musictimes.com
Machine Gun Kelly’s NYC Performance Strikes Terror as He Cuts Own Forehead [Watch]
Machine Gun Kelly's performnace at the New York City party on Tuesday, June 29 certainly took a bloody turn. While some would chuck it to the artist's quirky way of doing things, it certainly strikes terror on some of the audience when they saw him deliberately bashing his forehead in and continuing to perfom as if nothing out of the ordinary has happened.
Beloved NYC Subway Saxophonist Arrested in Viral Video Racks Up Over $115K in Donations
A saxophonist who has been spreading joy with his music for years on a New York City subway platform was aggressively arrested by six cops on June 23, in a video that has spread on social media. Since then, the struggling street musician has garnered over $116,000 and counting on his GoFundMe.
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Got Real About His "Surreal" Married Life
"We imagined this thing being a fairytale and it was."
NME
Tommy Lee plays first full Mötley Crüe show since breaking his ribs
Tommy Lee played his first full Mötley Crüe show this week since breaking his ribs – see the footage below. The drummer sustained the injury earlier this month after he fell down a flight of stairs while on vacation in Nashville, as revealed this week by his wife Brittany Furlan.
"She Was Poisoning Me": 20 Brides Reveal The Absolute Bonkers Things Petty Bridesmaids Did To Ruin Their Wedding
"She said she stayed in the wedding just to mess up my pictures."
If You Feel Like Getting Mad Today, Here Are 21 Entitled Family Members Who Need A Lesson In Manners
"My dad faked a medical emergency to avoid getting arrested."
musictimes.com
Lil Tjay Real Health Timeline Explained: Rapper Dead or Paralyzed? The Truth
Lil Tjay's recent condition was nothing but tragic. The rapper was involved in a shootout in New Jersey, which led to him being heavily wounded on the encounter. Since the night he was rushed to the hospital, fans of the True 2 Myself hitmaker have been awaiting his real medical status.
Chris Brown Holds Daughter Lovely, 5 Months, In Adorable Video Together: Watch
“Tell ‘em what you got to tell ‘em,” Chris Brown said while filming an Instagram Story with his daughter, Lovely, on Tuesday (June 28). In the video, Chris, 33, held his and Diamond Brown’s 5-month-old child while standing outside in the night air. The ever-adorable Lovely seemed fascinated with the phone, and whatever she did say, she said it with her chest. The attitude seemed to please Chris. “Yeah!” he said. “One-two, yup!”
After Machine Gun Kelly Shared Story About Nearly Shooting Himself, He Shares Bloody Photos From Smashing A Champagne Glass
After Machine Gun Kelly shared about the time he almost shot himself, he shares photos of his bloody look after smashing himself with a champagne glass.
BuzzFeed
