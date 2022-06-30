ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

'The Office' Star David Koechner Working To Settle Divorce With Estranged Wife After 2nd DUI

By Whitney Vasquez
 4 days ago
Mega

David Koechner is working with his estranged wife to terminate their marriage. Radar has obtained legal documents revealing The Office star is in "settlement discussions" with Leigh Koechner as the two battle it out in the wake of his second DUI .

The latest filing showed Koechner and his lawyers addressed the judge remotely on Wednesday. The Anchorman 's estranged wife was not present for the meeting.

RadarOnline.com can report the judge was told that "the matter is in settlement discussions." The documents also reveal that if the settlement talks "break down," Koechner and Leigh have been approved to apply for an ex-parte request — which means an emergency order to help push the divorce forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ukzm3_0gR4eItt00
Mega

Their divorce conference is scheduled to continue on September 1 in Los Angeles superior court. Koechner filed for divorce from Leigh in 2020 after more than 20 years of marriage.

Their battle got nasty when she attempted to suspend his visitation after his New Year's Eve DUI arrest.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported , Koechner's estranged wife headed to court after his arrest and pled for her ex’s visitation with their children to be suspended.

Leigh said the comedian had struggled with alcohol abuse “for over seven years and was previously involved in two car accidents with the Minor children where he was under the influence.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3bJU_0gR4eItt00
Mega

She asked that “safeguards be put in place to ensure [Koechner’s] sobriety," suggesting her estranged husband submit random to drug tests and use a Soberlink device in his car.

Koechner fought back. "My recent stop for an alleged DUI did not occur with any of our children in my custody," he said in his response, adding, “I would never do anything to jeopardize the health and safety of our children.”

The exes, who married in 1998, share four kids.

The judge sided with the actor then, but five months later, he was arrested for his second DUI . Bodycam footage, seen by this outlet, showed Koechner stumbling during a series of field sobriety tests when he was pulled over by Highway Patrol in Lawrence County, Ohio, on June 4.

One of the officers also stated he smelled alcohol as he walked up to Koechner's car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtOuO_0gR4eItt00
Mega

The record noted that Koechner was "OVI," which means "operating a vehicle while impaired." The actor allegedly refused to be tested for blood-alcohol concentration.

While his divorce seems to be wrapping up, his legal woes are still ongoing. Koechner is required to appear in Lawrence Municipal Court on July 8 over the recent DUI incident.

Comments / 1

#Health And Safety#Marriages#Radaronline Com
Could Prince Andrew Be Next? Epstein-Maxwell Victim Attorneys Call On FBI To Fully Investigate Royal's Culpability

In the wake of Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing for her role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex crimes saga, several attorneys are now pointing the finger at Prince Andrew, Radar has learned.Lisa Bloom, who represents a number of Epstein and Maxwell's victims, told The Mirror, “We call upon the FBI to fully investigate Prince Andrew. Virginia Giuffre’s civil case should be just the beginning. Everyone associated with Epstein and Maxwell should be carefully investigated.”Another attorney, Spencer Kuvin, who also represents several Epstein-Maxwell victims, told the paper, “Obviously, Prince Andrew is one of the targets they will be looking into. He should definitely...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

