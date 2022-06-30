ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Size-inclusive clothing brand Universal Standard just dropped a new collection at QVC

By Madison Durham, Reviewed
 2 days ago
Universal Standard has a new line of inclusive clothing at QVC. QVC

Universal Standard is dedicated to offering shoppers of all sizes a level of consideration and care that is, unfortunately, not the current standard. The brand was created by Polina Veksler and Alex Waldman in 2015, with the goal of creating high-quality clothing for women of all sizes.

You may have seen the brand out in the wild before, at retailers like Target. Now, Universal Standard is expanding its reach to new retailers, among them QVC . The new capsule collection at QVC, called Form & Line , dropped this month.

Universal Standard is committed to providing clothes for all body types. Universal Standard

Form & Line features clothing in sizes 00-40. Right now the collection has seven items, including basic staples like blue jeans , t-shirts , slacks and more. Prices for the collection range from $44 to $89. The brand has wider collections at other retailers, so it's possible the Form & Line collection will grow in time.

Universal Standard has constantly ranked high in our roundup of the best places to shop for plus-size clothing online . We also reviewed and loved the Seine jeans , which are currently available through the Form & Line collection. Our reviewer "went from never wearing jeans to living in—and hiking in" Universal Standard's denim, noting that "they feel and look good, they’re also versatile and go with almost everything." The version of the Seine jeans available at QVC are actually a bit cheaper than the original line, which were priced at $98.

If you've been on the hunt for plus-size clothes crafted with care, you may want to check out the Universal Standard line at QVC.

Shop Form & Line by Universal Standard at QVC

