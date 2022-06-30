ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Salmonella Halts Output at World's Biggest Chocolate Factory

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) -Barry Callebaut has halted production at its Wieze plant in Belgium, which it says is the world's biggest chocolate factory, after discovering salmonella in a production lot on Monday, the Swiss chocolate maker said on Thursday. "Barry Callebaut informed the Belgian food authorities (FAVV)...

Mashed

The World's Biggest Chocolate Plant Just Hit A Dangerous Snag

Walking into the world's biggest chocolate plant might sound like something out of a Willy Wonka-inspired dream, but operations at the Barry Callebaut chocolate factory in Wieze, Belgium have turned into more of a nightmare as of late. According to a press release issued by the Barry Callebaut Group, lecithin, an ingredient used in all chocolate production at the plant, was discovered as being contaminated with salmonella. The company has halted all production and notified the FAVV, a Belgian governmental division related to food safety.
INDUSTRY
foodsafetynews.com

Salmonella stops operations at Barry Callebaut chocolate plant

Barry Callebaut has halted production at one of its factories in Belgium after detecting Salmonella. The company found the positive production lot on June 27 and blocked all chocolate products made at the Wieze site since testing on June 25. All chocolate production lines have been stopped at what some say is the largest chocolate factory in the world.
