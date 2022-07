RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — 19-year-old Kali Askari Davis has been arrested on multiple charges after an early Sunday morning shooting in Reno, police say. According to the Reno Police Department (RPD), at around 3:15 a.m. on July 3, two customers got in a fight with an employee at a business in the 800 block of North Virginia St.

RENO, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO