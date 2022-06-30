ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Ritedose employees get help with gas prices

By Contributed by Bob McAlister
Columbia Star
 2 days ago

The more than 450 employees at The Ritedose Corporation in Columbia are getting relief from high gas prices. Jody Chastain, president and CEO of the pharmaceutical company, announced each employee will get what amounts to a $100 per month “fuel subsidy” included in their paychecks during this period of record gasoline...

Columbia Star

Notice of Application

Notice is hereby given that Lankesh, LLC dba OM Mart Liquor intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and OFF premises consumption of Liquor, and Wine, at 10115-B Garners Ferry Rd., Eastover, SC 29044. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than June 26, 2022. For a protest to be valid, it must be in writing, and should include the following information: (1) The name, address and telephone number of the person filing the protest; (2) The specific reasons why the application should be denied; (3) That the person protesting is willing to attend a hearing (if one is requested by the applicant); (4) That the person protesting resides in the same county where the proposed place of business is located or within five miles of the business; and, (5) The name of the applicant and the address of the premises to be licensed. Protest must be mailed to: S.C. Department of Revenue, Attn: ABL Section, P.O. Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907; or ABL@dor.sc.gov (6-24-2022,7-1-2022,7-8-2022)
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Happy Fiscal New Year!

Happy Fiscal New Year! Break out the champaign flutes. Gather around with your friends and neighbors. Break out in renditions of Auld Lang Syne. Ok, while the start of a new fiscal new year may not warrant quite that level of celebration, and you might not be able to find decorations for it at Walmart, for cities across the nation July 1 is an important day. It closes the books on the 2021-2022 fiscal year, while opening the crisp, new pages of the 2022-2023 fiscal year and the projects that come with it.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Notice of Unclaimed Vehicles/Public Sale

SALE The following vehicles are subject to towing, repair and/or storage liens; are declared to be abandoned pursuant to Section 56-5- 5810, 56-5-5635 and/or 29- 15-10 SC Law as Amended; and are in the custody of ZnH Towing LLC 3905 W. Beltline Blvd Cola., SC 29204 2009 Mazda 3 SD, Vin: JM1BK32f29121657 Latonya Kirkley, 803 Green Springs Dr. Cola., SC 29223 Latinos Used Cars 64403 Two Notch Rd STE A Cola., SC 29223 2006 GMC Envoy XL Vin:1GKET16S666113151 , Brittany June Angel OR Christopher Michael Angel, 3137 Fish Hatchery Rd Gaston, SC 29053 ONEMAIN FINANCIAL GROUP LLC, PO BOX 278 Wilmington,OH 45177 2003 Ford Escape, Vin: 1FMYU93123KE19648, Venus Williams, 1376 Juniper Springs Rd Gilbert, SC 29054 The owner/lienholder may reclaim vehicle within fifteen (15) days of this notice by paying to the custodian of the vehicle all charges authorized by law. Additional storage and/or processing costs may be added after the date of this notice. The failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their right to reclaim the vehicle within the time provided may be deemed a waiver of all right, title and interest in the vehicle and their consent to sale of the vehicle at public auction. Public sale will take place at the business of the custodian of the vehicle at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of the month following the expiration of 30 days from the date of this notice.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

STORAGE AUCTIONS

LEXINGTON SC 29073 Property of the following tenant(s) will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with the Title 39, Chapter 20, Section 10 through 50 of the South Carolina Lien Statues. All items will be sold or otherwise disposed of. Sale will be conducted online at Lockerfox.com on July 21st 2022 at 1:00pm EST. All goods will be sold “AS IS” condition. All items or spaces may not be available at time of sale. All sales are final, and a $100 refundable cleaning deposit is required for all sales. Unit # 0242 Penny Smyrl Car speakers, sound equipment, tool box, furniture, totes Unit # 0331, Hailey Gibson, Rocker, printer, bags, totes Unit # 0818, Dornita Carter, Furniture, boxes, bags, washer, dryer.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia Star

FOLKS ABOUT TOWN

Beau Good and Tristan Lee have joined NAI Columbia as summer interns. William H. Floyd III has been named The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) chief of staff. Nehemiah Ashford-Carroll has joined LS3P as a summer intern. Danna Lilly has joined Experience Columbia SC (ECSC) as vice president...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Columbiapedia social campaign tests local celebrity knowledge of Columbia

Think you know everything about Columbia? Watch Columbiapedia and find out. Launched June 27, Columbiapedia will explore weekly everything alphabetically about Columbia—past and present. Each week, a local ambassador will discuss everything about Columbia starting with the letter “A.” Teasers will be featured on the Soda City Certified social...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

In an effort to bring more structure and enhance life-saving practices within the facility, the City of Columbia Animal Services will be changing its hours of operations effective July 5. The new hours of operations for public service will be Monday–Friday 12–5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.–4 p.m. The shelter will remain closed on Sunday. This change will allow shelter staff to implement higher standards of best practices and allow personnel time to prepare for public operations, resulting in greater customer service.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Under the Tuscan Spell— The great cathedral, il Duomo

Most cities have three main centers—political, religious, and commercial. Columbia, S.C.’s capital city founded as the U.S.’s first planned city in 1790, had places designated for these major functions of urban life. Government and politics centered at the junction of Senate and Assembly Streets, now the location of the State Capitol and other government buildings. Churches lined up along Sumter Street, and Main Street housed the businesses. Later, warehouses and mills settled in what is now called the Vista, and City Hall was moved from the political center to Laurel Street.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Lake Murray’s 4th of July celebration will light up the sky July 2

Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board will host the annual 4th of July Celebration on Lake Murray Saturday, July 2. The annual boat parade will take place at noon and this year’s theme is “Honoring our Heroes.” The boat parade is viewable from the park sites at the Lake Murray Dam or by boat. The fireworks show will take place at approximately 9:15- 9:30 p.m. from two lake locations, Spence Island and Dreher Island. Follow the visible brown state park signage for easy navigation.
Columbia Star

Alumni to honor Arpad Darazs centennial

Generations of University of South Carolina Concert Choir alumni from across the nation will gather in Columbia for a weekend of festivities July 8–9 to honor the choir’s revered founder, Dr. Arpad Darazs, and mark the 100th anniversary of his birth. Darazs came to the U.S. in 1956...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Columbia Arts Academy debuts Elvis tribute

Columbia Arts Academy will debut its new Elvis tribute Saturday, July 2, 8:30 p.m., at Art Bar, 1211 Park Street. Bernie Love will feature longtime Columbia music scene veterans Jay Matheson, Kevin Brewer, Marty Fort, and Patrick Baxley as Elvis in a full blown Elvis tribute with costumes, piano, and a killer set of 11 classic Elvis tunes from the 50s to the 70s. www.ColumbiaArtsAcademy.com.
COLUMBIA, SC

