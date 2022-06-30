Ritedose employees get help with gas prices

Notice is hereby given that Lankesh, LLC dba OM Mart Liquor intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and OFF premises consumption of Liquor, and Wine, at 10115-B Garners Ferry Rd., Eastover, SC 29044. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than June 26, 2022. For a protest to be valid, it must be in writing, and should include the following information: (1) The name, address and telephone number of the person filing the protest; (2) The specific reasons why the application should be denied; (3) That the person protesting is willing to attend a hearing (if one is requested by the applicant); (4) That the person protesting resides in the same county where the proposed place of business is located or within five miles of the business; and, (5) The name of the applicant and the address of the premises to be licensed. Protest must be mailed to: S.C. Department of Revenue, Attn: ABL Section, P.O. Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907; or ABL@dor.sc.gov (6-24-2022,7-1-2022,7-8-2022)

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO