Albany teen facing charges in BB gun incident

An Albany man who was shot by police has been indicted. According to the Albany County District Attorney's Office, Jordan Young, 32, was indicted for aggravated assault on a police officer and menacing a police officer.
Investigators say there are new details surrounding the guilty verdict in the death of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis in Troy. Jahquay Brown was found guilty of manslaughter, but not guilty of murder. During the trial, it was revealed that Brown was the person driving the car in the drive-by shooting. However,...
Albany police are investigating a shooting where at least two men were shot. According to police, they received a call for a shooting on Grand Street between Madison Avenue and Elm Street. Police say a 34-year-old man was located at the scene with a gunshot wound to the leg. Shortly after, police received a second call for a shooting on Theatre Row.
A small army of police went rushing to a home on North Milton Road in Milton Thursday night after someone reported there was a serious threat there. However, it turns out it was an incident of “swatting,” which is another word for a prank or hoax that requires a huge police or SWAT-type presence.
The Albany Police Department announced Friday afternoon that it had arrested upwards of fifteen people on a variety of charges in connection to the area of Madison Avenue and Grand Streets. This particular area of the city has been has been a hotbed of violence, drugs and quality of life...
A man from the Capital District is facing charges after he was allegedly busted driving high on drugs with a child in the car. Troopers stopped Schenectady resident Derrick Hill, age 50, Monday evening, June 27, on I-87 in the town of Coeymans for a vehicle and traffic violation, according to New York State Police.
SCHENECTADY – One person was shot and killed inside a Schenectady bar. It happened just before 1 a.m. Friday in the area of the Vibez Bar and Lounge on State Street. Shots were fired outside the bar. John Bass, 24, made it inside the bar with a gunshot wound. He later died.
NewsChannel 13 has learned the defense attorney and the district attorney's office are at an impasse on the Jordan Young case. He's the man shot by Albany police earlier this year after police say he charged at them armed with a knife. The grand jury has now been tasked with...
A lengthy investigation by Saratoga County Sheriffs led to the arrest of a 40 year old woman from Saratoga County along with two others. Officers in the narcotics unit say they conducted a surveillance operation in the town of Wilton on suspected dealers and users. Tracy Whipple from Saratoga Springs...
COXSACKIE – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a couple on. charges that they neglected and abused three young children over a period of several months. The arrests of Bahji Green, 30, and Daphney Seide, 34, on indictment warrants, alleged to have abused the children and have been charged with two felony counts of assault.
More than three years after he was sentenced for shooting and paralyzing his neighbor, Joey Castro will soon be headed to prison. Castro was convicted back in 2018 and was sentenced up to 46 years in prison. However, an appeal has kept him free on bail. His attorney argued the...
Comments / 1