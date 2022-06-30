ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

11 ‘Hidden Gem’ Dining Experiences in Upstate New York

By BIG CHUCK
 4 days ago
New York State probably has more famous and top-rated restaurants than any other state. Arguably, many of them are in New York City. But the Upstate region is no piker when it comes to fine places to eat. You can find award-winning restaurants in the big cities like Syracuse, Albany, Binghamton,...

Related
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Overrated Place In New York State

The calendar finally says it's summertime, which means it's arguably the best time of the year for New York State, although, autumn is also outstanding for this region, especially late September through most of October. Many visitors who come to New York for the first time are almost surprised by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

New York History Comes Alive At These 11 Cool Historical Centers

While you are out and about doing a little "daytripping" this summer, stop in to the county historical society center where ever you are to learn the real story of each place. Every county has a historical society, they are all open to the public with tours an exhibits, and you never know what you will find when you get there.
POLITICS
96.9 WOUR

Is It Safe To Eat Fish From Lake Erie In New York State?

Summer officially kicked off on June 21 and of course, it's the perfect time to go fishing in Lake Erie. But are the fish safe to consume? With food prices skyrocketing, it might be tempting to 'hunt' for your own food by fishing in the lake. Plus, if you're trying to get your summer bod in order, fish is often considered a healthier 'meat' option.
LIFESTYLE
Travel Maven

5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must see

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, New York state is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Beloved New York Store May Owe Nearly 1 Million New Yorkers Money

One of "New York's favorite stores" exposed the personal information of over 3 million customers. On Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she secured $400,000 from Wegmans following a nationwide data breach. Wegmans Exposed New York Customer's Personal Information. “Wegmans failed to safely store and seal its consumers’...
RETAIL
Q 105.7

See The Stunning Upstate NY Hotel Named One of 30 Best in the World

Travel + Leisure Magazine has ranked the top 100 hotels on the planet, and one of them is right here in our backyard. Any "best of" award is always a high honor. Whether it is super local, statewide, or nationwide. To be among the best in something is always a great recognition. But to be named among the 100 best of something in the world? That is absolutely amazing. To crack the top 30? Even more impressive!
TRAVEL
96.1 The Eagle

Top Shops To Buy Meats For Grilling In Upstate New York

Where can you buy meat locally in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse area to help support local business?. According to a recent Forbes magazine article, 75% of U.S. adults own a grill or smoker. That means plenty of people will put it to some good use this during the warmer weather. You have to remember to be safe, and also make sure you grill delicious food too.
UTICA, NY
Q 105.7

Myths and Mysteries Tours Coming Soon to NY’s Famous Octagon House! Want In?

There is a house here in New York unlike any other on the block, town or even the country. Welcome to the Armour-Stiner House in Irvington, New York, also known as the "octagon house". As unusual as the design of the home is, the fact that it is believed to be the only domed octagonal residence still in existence in America makes it one of a kind. Soon you can make an appointment for their "Myths and Mysteries" guided tours.
IRVINGTON, NY
Q 105.7

Is It Legal To Make Your Own Liquor At Home In New York State?

If you love to imbibe, you may have considered making your own special, one-of-a-kind liquor. Something that is made exactly to your tastes. But, is it legal in New York State? I was watching Underworld, Inc., (one of my favorite docuseries) and they had an episode on illegal alcohol, which included moonshiners, of course. The people they featured lived in the south and went up to the Appalachian Mountains to make their illegal brews. Their stills were out in the wilderness, where animals and insects were able to get into to product. So I completely understand why it's illegal. Seeing the unsanitary conditions and chemicals that are used in the moonshine illegal moonshine process will make anyone in their right mind think twice about taking a swig.
FOOD & DRINKS
reportwire.org

Shark watch: NY beaches step up vigilance after recent sightings, possible encounter

New York beaches are stepping up shark attack prevention and ocean safety after a sighting and possible encounter on a Nassau County beach. The precautions include patrols by boats, a helicopter and a drone. Officials said a 40-year-old man swimming at Jones Beach on Long Island was treated for a possible shark bite and released from a local medical center.
ANIMALS
