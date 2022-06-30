ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ominous Instagram Posts About ‘Innocent People’ Dying Ends With Arrest in Boston

By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 38-year-old Boston man who posted two ominous messages on Instagram about shooting people has been arrested after the posts triggered an alert with law enforcement. David Berard allegedly wrote that “a...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
TheDailyBeast

Cops Arrest Baby’s Dad in Killing of NYC Mom Pushing Stroller

Police have arrested a man for the killing of a young mom who was shot in the head while walking her 3-month-old baby in a stroller in New York City this week. A senior law enforcement official confirmed the arrest to The Daily Beast, identifying the suspect as the baby’s father. Police have not officially released the name of the man, who was apprehended by United States Marshals and the New York Police Department Fugitive Task Force.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
The US Sun

Woman, 24, being held at knifepoint by ‘rapist’ is saved after restaurant staff spot crucial clue in her Grubhub order

A WOMAN has been saved after being held at knifepoint by an alleged rapist when she sent restaurant staff a crucial clue in her Grubhub order, court documents show. A New York café called the cops after the young alleged rape victim sent a chilling note in a breakfast order at 5am ET on Sunday, resulting in the arrest of "rapist" Kemoy Royal.
YONKERS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Berard
CBS Minnesota

10 pounds of meth discovered after being delivered to wrong address, charges say

ELK RIVER, Minn. -- Two people face multiple felony counts after 10 pounds of meth that was supposed to be delivered to them ended up at the wrong address, according to recently filed charges.Last weekend, investigators were tipped off by a concerned citizen. The person brought a box to authorities, saying it had been delivered to them incorrectly. They'd opened it without taking note of the name on the box, and found that there was what they believed to be controlled substances packed inside.The contents of the box were determined to be large rocks of meth, weighing in excess of...
ELK RIVER, MN
Daily Mail

Ex-boyfriend, 22, is charged with murder two days after 20-year-old New York mom was shot dead at point-blank range while pushing their three month-old baby in a stroller through the Upper East Side

A 22-year-old man believed to be the father of a three-month-old baby has been arrested by police in New York and charged with the murder of the child's mother - who died after she was shot point-blank in the head while pushing their daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#The Daily Beast
Daily Mail

Wife who arranged for her high school sweetheart to shoot dead her American Airlines exec husband and then collected $629,000 in life insurance is sentenced to life in prison

A Texas woman who orchestrated her husband's murder to collect a life insurance payout has been sentenced to life in prison. Jennifer Faith, 48, admitted to arranging the plot in February after authorities found she had texted her high school sweetheart, Darrin Ruben Lopez, over 14,000 times to convince him to kill her husband, Jamie Faith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Preschool teachers arrested after video shows them stepping on child’s hand and poking toddler’s forehead

Two preschool teachers in Georgia have been arrested on allegations of child cruelty after they were caught stepping on a child’s hand and poking a toddler’s forehead in the classroom livestream, the police says. The teachers are identified as Zeina Alostwani and Soriana Briceno, who worked at the Parker-Chase Preschool in Roswell city of Fulton County in Georgia. The video captured on the livestream showed children sitting in a circle as one of the teachers came from the back and appeared to step on a child’s hand. She continued to stand on it for several seconds. After moving away...
ROSWELL, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Boston Globe

Six teenagers were involved in a robbery that killed a Weymouth student. Only one has been arrested.

“I feel like my back is against the wall. There’s absolutely no support.”. The accounts of a botched drug deal in February vary widely. But police and prosecutors agree on the most crucial point — who among the six teenagers involved fired the shot that killed 17-year-old Nathan Paul. Yet it’s another Quincy teenager, 18-year-old Jaivon Harris, who has been behind bars since a few days after Paul’s death, the only person arrested so far in the alleged drug theft. Although he is not accused of shooting Paul and police did not recover any weapon belonging to him, Harris was indicted on murder and larceny charges earlier this month and sits in solitary confinement as he awaits his next arraignment.
WEYMOUTH, MA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy