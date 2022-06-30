ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence Day Weekend Texas Game Wardens Will Be Out in Full Force

By Rudy Fernandez
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas Parks and Wildlife Rangers and Texas Game Wardens have some advice for us this Independence Day weekend, and it kind of rhymes, it's "Stay dry this 4th of July." meaning if you're gonna be boating don't be drinking. The Texas Game Wardens said they will be out in full force...

