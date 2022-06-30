ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iOS 16 might let you pay for gas from your car’s screen using CarPlay

By Jacob Siegal
 2 days ago
If you watched Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote earlier this month, you know that iOS 16 will do far more than just upgrade the lock screen. One of the highlights of the event was the debut of Apple’s next-generation CarPlay software. The update won’t be ready until next fall, but in the meantime, there are some exciting new features coming to CarPlay in iOS 16.

Buy gas with CarPlay in iOS 16

Reuters reports that Apple revealed a feature behind closed doors at WWDC which will allow CarPlay users to buy gas directly from the screen in the car. The days of physically inserting or tapping a credit card to pay at the pump might be coming to an end.

iOS 16 CarPlay design preview from WWDC 2022. Image source: Apple Inc.

Apple didn’t publicly discuss this feature during the WWDC keynote, but there is a mention of “fueling and driving task apps” on Apple’s website. Here’s that vague description Apple provided on its iOS 16 preview page, which went up a few weeks ago:

Fueling and driving task apps are available in CarPlay. Your favorite apps that help you fill your tank and provide you with road information, toll support, towing help, and more can find a home in CarPlay.

This appears to be the feature referred to in the Reuters report. The publication spoke to the Dallas-based gas station chain HF Sinclair about the iOS 16 feature. Jack Barger, senior VP of marketing, said that they’re “excited by the idea that consumers could navigate to a Sinclair station and purchase fuel from their vehicle navigation screen.”

As Reuters notes, Apple already lets CarPlay users make purchases on their car’s navigation screen. There are CarPlay apps to pay for parking, electric vehicle charging, and food orders. Soon, the company will add apps for buying fuel to that list.

Using the new feature should be fairly simple. According to Reuters, the first step will be to download a fuel company’s app on your phone. Next, enter payment information to set up the app. Once the app is set up, the user can tap on the screen to activate a pump and pay for gas. The question now is how many gas stations will support the feature.

How to download iOS 16 on your iPhone

It’s worth reiterating that this feature isn’t currently available in CarPlay. We will likely hear more about it in the months leading up to the launch of iOS 16. Apple hasn’t announced a release date, but we expect iOS 16 to roll out in September.

In the meantime, you can test iOS 16 out right now if you have an Apple Developer account. Apple seeded iOS 16 beta 2 to developers last Wednesday, bringing a number of brand new features to the mobile OS. Apple has confirmed at WWDC 2022 that the first iOS 16 public beta will be available in July. As of now, however, the company hasn’t shared a specific release date.

