Healthbeat: The dos and don’ts of treating sunburn

By Mark Hiller
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It seems no matter how many times we’re told to use sunscreen, we sometimes don’t then pay the price with a nasty sunburn .

It leaves you scrambling for something to help relieve the pain. This holiday weekend is a prime time for many of us to head outdoors and become vulnerable to sunburn.

It’s why it’s important to know the treatment dos and don’ts if you end up feeling the burn.

“This is my second sunburn actually,” said Jounos.

That sunburn happened just a couple of weeks ago when James Jounos was working on a roof.

“For the pain, on a scale of 1 to 10, I would give it an 8. Especially if somebody just, like, touched it like that it’s definitely a painful situation,” stated Jounos.

He needed relief and he needed it fast, so he used what worked for him a few years ago when he got his first sunburn.

“Mainly a lotion that has aloe vera in it,” said Jounos.

A definite ‘do’ for sunburn treatment according to the experts.

“We all have heard of aloe vera and its properties, especially for burns. It can be very effective,” stated Dr. Flora Stay, founder of Cleure.

It’s not the only ‘do’ Dr. Flora Stay recommends. Also on her list? The herb arnica and something called emu oil.

“Emu oil is great. It’s another natural oil that actually will, it has anti-inflammatory properties. So, it’s really soothing and helpful,” explained Dr. Stay.

For as many sunburn treatment do’s, there seem to be just as many don’ts, among them, petroleum jelly.

“Those tend to trap heat, block pores, and it can make it worse,” said Dr. Stay.

Some products that work for some, aren’t for everyone. Take, for instance, sunburn treatments containing the pain relief ingredient lidocaine.

Autumn Henrie, who says she’s no stranger to sunburn used lidocaine products in the past.

“I prefer natural. All-natural aloe. Aloe is best,” said Henrie.

Best, when you don’t want to make your sunburn worse.

“Care for your skin as much as possible. Unlike me which, you know,” said Jounos.

Another treatment ‘do’? Pain relievers include aspirin, acetaminophen, or ibuprofen. But don’t use butter or ice which can cause blistering and infection.

Seek medical attention for severe sunburns covering 15% of your body, a fever greater than 101, or extreme pain lasting longer than 48 hours

To learn more information on sunburn treatment head to the Cleure website .

