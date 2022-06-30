East Hartford-Manchester gets comeback win over Enfield in American Legion action
The East Hartford-Manchester American Legion baseball team had timely hits and a big sixth inning to come from a 5-0 deficit for a 7-5 win over Enfield, on June 29 at Powder Hollow Park.
EHM improved to 5-8 on the season and is in fourth place in the Zone 3 19U Southern Division.
Enfield dropped to 5-7, and is in third place in the Northern Division of Zone 3.
For more information, including complete standings, visit www.ctlegionbball.com .
