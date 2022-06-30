East Hartford-Manchester gets comeback win over Enfield in American Legion action

EHM's Shawn Rock reaches backward to bare-hand a ball, but picks it up and tags second to get the force out on Enfield's Brandon Rowe. Gabriela Bhaskar/The New York Ti

The East Hartford-Manchester American Legion baseball team had timely hits and a big sixth inning to come from a 5-0 deficit for a 7-5 win over Enfield, on June 29 at Powder Hollow Park.

EHM improved to 5-8 on the season and is in fourth place in the Zone 3 19U Southern Division.

Enfield dropped to 5-7, and is in third place in the Northern Division of Zone 3.

For more information, including complete standings, visit www.ctlegionbball.com .