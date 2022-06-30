ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Little Rock metro area

By Stacker
menastar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.menastar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARK 4 News

Arkansas gas prices drop on Independence Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As families gather to celebrate Independence Day, many should consider filling up their tanks as gas prices continue to drop in Arkansas. AAA reported Monday that the average gas price in the Natural State is $4.36 per gallon. This price is down one cent from Sunday and eight cents from a week ago. Diesel fuel dropped to $5.33 per gallon.
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

Shop Local at Hillcrest Farmers Market

We are approaching peak growing season here in Arkansas, and to celebrate this bountiful period, I wanted to dedicate a post to one of my favorite farmers’ markets in the Little Rock area: Hillcrest Farmers Market. Located in front of Pulaski Heights Baptist Church at 2200 Kavanaugh Boulevard in the heart of the capital city, the Hillcrest Famers Market has long been a prime destination for local growers and food producers who are looking to sell their goods to a loyal base of customers on Saturday mornings. Current hours are 7 a.m.-11 a.m., but those can fluctuate just a bit throughout the year, so follow their social media for updates. And while there are a ton of vendors, here are a few you might want to consider checking out.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Insurance Hall of Fame to add 5 in October

The Arkansas Insurance Hall of Fame has announced its 2022 class of inductees. Five new inductees will be honored at the 2022 Induction Banquet on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at the Health, Physical Education & Recreation (HPER) Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas. Dinner will be...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
North Little Rock, AR
Government
City
Little Rock, AR
Conway, AR
Business
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Conway, AR
Government
North Little Rock, AR
Real Estate
Little Rock, AR
Real Estate
Local
Arkansas Business
Little Rock, AR
Business
City
North Little Rock, AR
North Little Rock, AR
Business
fox16.com

Heavy police presence on I-630 WB in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There is currently a heavy police presence on Interstate 630 Westbound in Little Rock. Little Rock police and Arkansas State Police are on the scene. Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported that a police incident started around 1:30 p.m. Monday. ARDOT officials said...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Go Inside the July Issue of Soirée

Welcome home, readers. July is officially here, and with it comes our annual Home Issue filled with stunning spaces, timeless pieces and the locals who make it all come to life. Here's what you'll find on our pages this month:. Little Rock's Most Beautiful Homes 2022 // Midcentury charm, wish...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Fireworks: 4th of July celebrations around central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's America's favorite holiday and the day we all celebrate our freedom. It's also time to share precious moments with family and friends; especially underneath the fireworks. Here is a list of celebrations in central Arkansas:. The City of Benton Drive-In Fireworks Show: The fireworks...
SHERWOOD, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Zillow#Stacker
aymag.com

So Long Shorty Smalls: An Iconic Sign Departs its Post

By now a couple of online media sites have shared the photo of the iconic Shorty Smalls truck sign being removed from its location where it sat for more than 40 years on Rodney Parham & Shackleford. Indeed it was certainly a memorable sight as a kid driving through Little Rock. Although I have never had the opportunity to try those signature jumpin-off-the-bone tender ribs, the name Shorty Smalls has always been a familiar one when the discussion of BBQ comes to the table.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

Divers, deputies respond to Greers Ferry Lake drowning

Cleburne County authorities responded to a drowning at Greers Ferry lake early Sunday afternoon. According to a statement from Sheriff Chris Brown, deputies, along with Cleburne County Search and Rescue divers, responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. involving a teenage male. Brown said dispatch had been notified the male...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
aymag.com

Putting the Cart Before the Cow: Is Whataburger Coming to Town?

There has been a barrage of hot fast food chain gossip floating around the social webs for several months that Texas burger based chain Whataburger would be putting down stakes with food franchises throughout the state. The restaurant currently has six locations in Arkansas with two in Fayetteville, one in...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
KATV

Police investigate Little Rock homicide

(Little Rock, KATV) — According to authorities Little Rock police responded to a call at 19301 Cantrell Road at 11:54 Friday night. Police say one victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle where he later passed away. Officials have identified Michael Wilson as a suspect. The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Conway police close road due to traffic accident; now reopened

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway please was asking the public to avoid an area of Hogan Lane due to a traffic accident. Officials said the area between Tyler Street and Irby Drive will be shut down until further notice. Authorities said the road has now reopened.
CONWAY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy