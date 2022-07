Israel Adesanya and teammate Alexander Volkanovski shone at UFC 276 on Saturday night, with both men retaining their titles at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.In the main event, Adesanya was largely untroubled by Jared Cannonier in easing to a decision win, remaining middleweight champion and unbeaten in the division with the victory. Some had predicted that Adesanya’s versatile striking game and ring IQ would prove too much for the powerful but perhaps one-dimensional Cannonier, and that proved to be the case as the “Last Stylebender” filled out 49-46, 49-46 and 50-45 scorecards.In the co-main event, Volkanovski – who...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO