Escaped owl rescued from TV antenna on top of house

June 30 (UPI) -- An escaped pet owl in Britain was reunited with his owner three days later when the avian was rescued from a TV antenna.

RSPCA inspector Natalie Perehovsky responded Wednesday to a property in Bentilee where an owl was reported in distress.

Perehovsky said the owl was caught on a TV antenna on top of the home.

"When I arrived at the property it was immediately clear that I would require the assistance of our colleagues at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service as the owl was far too high for me to be able to reach on my own, without their specialist equipment," Perehovsky told the Stoke Sentinel.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and used an aerial ladder platform to reach the owl.

"Firefighters worked as quickly as possible to free the owl and bring it to safety," Crew Manager Darren Jackson said in a news release. "Hopefully the animal can make full-use of it's 360-degree vision and avoid another visit from the Fire Service once recovered."

The RSPCA said the owl was checked out by a veterinarian and found to be free of serious injuries.

The owl was returned to his owner, who said the pet had been missing for three days.