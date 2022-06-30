ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Escaped owl rescued from TV antenna on top of house

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Thilo_0gR4VjDF00

June 30 (UPI) -- An escaped pet owl in Britain was reunited with his owner three days later when the avian was rescued from a TV antenna.

RSPCA inspector Natalie Perehovsky responded Wednesday to a property in Bentilee where an owl was reported in distress.

Perehovsky said the owl was caught on a TV antenna on top of the home.

"When I arrived at the property it was immediately clear that I would require the assistance of our colleagues at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service as the owl was far too high for me to be able to reach on my own, without their specialist equipment," Perehovsky told the Stoke Sentinel.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and used an aerial ladder platform to reach the owl.

"Firefighters worked as quickly as possible to free the owl and bring it to safety," Crew Manager Darren Jackson said in a news release. "Hopefully the animal can make full-use of it's 360-degree vision and avoid another visit from the Fire Service once recovered."

The RSPCA said the owl was checked out by a veterinarian and found to be free of serious injuries.

The owl was returned to his owner, who said the pet had been missing for three days.

Comments / 0

Related
katzenworld.co.uk

Animal ban for Woman who Left cat to Starve to Death

The RSPCA found a dead cat and two other pets in poor condition in the Liverpool property. A woman who abandoned two cats and a dog in a Liverpool property for so long without food and water that one of the cats died and was partly eaten by the other has been banned from keeping animals for 12 years.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Adopted stray ‘puppy’ turns out to be raccoon dog

A Shanghai resident recently found out the “puppy” she had raised for 2 months is actually a raccoon dog. The woman revealed that she'd found the newborn animal in her garden, hidden in a pile of fallen leaves, while the city was under lockdown. For a month, the tiny pup - named Jixiang - slept inside the house and was only identified as a racoon dog when the woman sent photos of it to her friend, who is an “animal expert”.On 9 June, it was sent to the Shanghai Zoo for professional care.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Zoo gives cheetah cub a puppy to soothe anxietyElephant cools off with firefighter's hoseWilliam and Kate visit Fitzwilliam museum to admire joint portrait of themselves
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Jackson
buckinghamshirelive.com

Latest on newborn baby found in wheelie bin and his young mum

A newborn boy found in a garden waste recycling bin is understood to be 'doing well' after his ordeal. The baby was found after a woman heard crying coming from the wheelie bin in the Grimsby estate of Nunsthorpe. After raising the alarm, police and ambulance services arrived to take...
HEALTH SERVICES
pawmypets.com

Weak Dog Chained Up For 5 Years Cried As Rescuer Held Her Face In Her Hands

A YouTube subscriber that follows Love Furry Friends online reached out regarding a dog in her neighborhood. The poor pup had been surviving on a chain outside for 5 years. She was emaciated and lost all her hair from advanced manage. Her proprietor really did not feed her or give her any affection.
ANIMALS
UPI News

Man driving jet-propelled truck dies during Michigan air show crash

July 3 (UPI) -- A man driving a jet-propelled truck at 300 mph died Saturday when it crashed in a fiery explosion during the "pyrotechnic portion' at an air show in Michigan. Chris Darnell, 40, was racing two airplanes around 1:10 p.m. on an airport runway in the city of Battle Creek, about 50 miles southwest of Lansing, at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival when the Shockwave Jet Truck he was driving crashed.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owl#Antenna Tv#Uk#The Stoke Sentinel#The Fire Service
BBC

Basingstoke warden's warning after dog is 'dumped' in street

A dog used for breeding "dumped" in the street has sparked outrage from a Basingstoke dog warden. Porridge was covered in matted fur, had ulcerated eyes and infected ears when she was found scavenging around bins in a housing estate. After being checked by a vet, dog warden Laura Yeates...
ANIMALS
BBC

Ewloe man, 27, dies after spraining ankle walking dog

A 27-year-old man died after spraining his ankle on a walk with his dog. Callum Jones, who weighed 26 stone (165kg), was rushed to the Countess of Chester Hospital on 15 October last year and died three days later. Mr Jones died from a blood clot on his lung due...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Pets
UPI News

Alpine glacier collapses in Italy killing at least five people

July 3 (UPI) -- A glacier collapsed in the Italian alps on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring eight others on a popular hiking trail below, officials said. The Emergency Medical Service\office in the Veneto region said in a statement that two of those who were injured remain in serious condition. Those we were injured were taken to area hospitals.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Barn owl rescued from a TV tangle in Stoke-on-Trent

Take a look at this little twit - a barn owl "hoo" turned heads when he misunderstood what was meant by channel surfing. The bird was spotted tangled in a TV aerial by residents in Stoke-on-Trent who alerted the RSPCA. And despite the interference, there was still a good reception...
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Police Decline To Help Dog Left Tethered To Owner’s Vehicle In Florida Heat

” Please shar3 and pass this story onto a friend or family member above!”. Most individuals know not to leave a dog alone in a hot vehicles and vehicle, yet there are always some people that uncommitted. Afterwards, some people look for every loophole when they ought to be caring about their pet’s wellness and well-being instead. A person in Florida really did not leave their dog captured in their car, yet rather, they left the puppy linked to their car deal with. The canine was required to rest on the hot black pavement below him.
FLORIDA STATE
pawmypets.com

Dog Starved & Beaten Fights For Her Life, Maintains Kissing Her Vets

Vets are surprised the skinny pup with a history of scaries desires only to provide love to her saviors. A household in Johnson County, Kansas found a canine so weak and skinny that the small furbaby could not stand on her own. She was so sick that her saviors doubted if the canine would survive the extent of abuse she had endured.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
388K+
Followers
59K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy