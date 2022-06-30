ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Club Scene, July 1, 2022

By For Hometown News
hometownnewsvolusia.com
 4 days ago

•31 Supper Club: Jazz Evening with the Adam Kornecki Trio will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at 31 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. Trio includes Adam Kornecki, Dan Walters and David Weatherspoon. For more information, call (386) 275-1625. •Café Da Vinci: Sugar Vibe will perform...

www.hometownnewsvolusia.com

newheadlines.art

Fishing Halifax River Daytona Beach

Fishing Halifax River Daytona Beach. If you have plans to fish in the halifax river, atlantic ocean or any other waterway while visiting the daytona beach area, then learn the ins and outs of what it takes to obtain a license. Search and compare fishing charters, rates, and amenities. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WCJB

American Freedom Festival at Silver Springs State Park

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - People across North Central Florida are celebrating the 4th of July including people in Marion County. The three day American Freedom Festival is being held at Silver Springs State Park. Officials with the non-profit organization Community First Support Foundation put the festival together. The organization...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

The Big Five … with Tahni Chiarelli, Yard deSIGNs of Palm Coast

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Man bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 28-year-old man from Daytona Beach was bitten by a shark while surfing at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. According to officials, the man was surfing next to the New Smyrna Beach Jetty Sunday morning when he fell off his board and was bitten on his left foot by what is believed to have been a shark.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Owner of Cody’s in The Villages opening restaurant at neighboring retirement community

The owner of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages is opening a new restaurant at a neighboring retirement community. Allen and Amy Musikantow, owners of the Cody’s locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square, are opening another Cody’s near On Top of The World in Ocala. The restaurant will be located just west of 80th Avenue, on the north side of SW Highway 200/College Road.
THE VILLAGES, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

JULY 4: Flagler Beach Stars & Stripes Parade Details & Traffic Plan

4th of July Parade Traffic Plan ~ The following information is being disseminated to proactively provide pertinent information to the public with regard to traffic detours associated with the upcoming “Stars & Stripes” holiday parade in Flagler Beach. This year’s parade is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4th, 2022 and the following detours will be in effect during the parade.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Heading to local Independence Day events? Here's what to expect

Palm Coast will celebrate Independence Day with Fireworks over the Runways on Sunday, July 3, and the annual Flagler Beach Independence Day parade will be held the morning of July 4. Here's what to expect. Fireworks over the Runways. Fireworks over the Runways, held at the Flagler Executive Airport at...
PALM COAST, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia County Fourth of July Events

The second annual Fourth of July Veterans Parade will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, on Main Street. The parade will pay tribute to veterans and first responders. Organized by the Marine Corps League Daytona, the parade’s lineup will feature nearly 30 local military organizations as well as combat veterans and the city’s police and fire departments.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Daytona Bandshell will explode with weekend concerts

A tribute to the Boss, Bruce Springsteen, starts the Fourth of July celebration at the Bandshell in Daytona Beach. There will be four concerts, all starting at 7:15 p.m., Friday to Monday at 70 Boardwalk, Daytona Beach. The Sounds of Summer concerts at the Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell, presented by...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

1 shot in Orlando apartment complex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was shot in an Orlando apartment complex Sunday evening, police said. It happened around 7:05 p.m. at Bella Vita Apartments. A victim was found on scene with an injury that was not life-threatening. The victim was not full cooperating with authorities, police said. The...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Fans dodge the rain for soccer and music at Daytona SoccerFest

The rain and thunder couldn’t stop the fun on Saturday at the inaugural Daytona Soccer Fest. In addition to soccer, the two-day event (July 2-3) at Daytona International Speedway features concerts and a freestyle competition with a New Smyrna Beach native competing in it. The soccer, of course, is...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

State reports sudden jump in Covid-19 vaccinations in Volusia

Volusia County’s new Covid-19 cases continued rising in the past two weeks, up 3,150, while the state reported a sudden jump in vaccinations by 11,300 in the county, based on the July 1 report of the Florida Department of Health. The department issues reports on Covid-19 every two weeks,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
