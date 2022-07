LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 62-year-old man died in Lansing after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night. According to authorities, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Pleasant Grove and Went Holmes roads. When police arrived on scene, they said the pedestrian was unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the driver of the vehicle said they were driving northbound on Pleasant Grove Road and when the saw the pedestrian and attempted to stop, they were unable to.

