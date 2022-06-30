ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

'Echoes from the Past' on display in New Smyrna Beach

By For Hometown News
hometownnewsvolusia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArts on Douglas will host an opening reception for “Echoes from the Past: Drawings by Dennis Angel” from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at 123 Douglas St., New Smyrna Beach. During the reception, the gallery will feature light hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and smooth jazz by...

www.hometownnewsvolusia.com

hometownnewsvolusia.com

Daytona Bandshell will explode with weekend concerts

A tribute to the Boss, Bruce Springsteen, starts the Fourth of July celebration at the Bandshell in Daytona Beach. There will be four concerts, all starting at 7:15 p.m., Friday to Monday at 70 Boardwalk, Daytona Beach. The Sounds of Summer concerts at the Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell, presented by...
click orlando

Man bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 28-year-old man from Daytona Beach was bitten by a shark while surfing at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. According to officials, the man was surfing next to the New Smyrna Beach Jetty Sunday morning when he fell off his board and was bitten on his left foot by what is believed to have been a shark.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Concert lineup announced for EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World has released the full lineup of artists who will be performing at this year's Eat to the Beat Concert Series during the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. Fresh acts will take the America Gardens Theatre stage and many of your favorite artists will...
ORLANDO, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

JULY 4: Flagler Beach Stars & Stripes Parade Details & Traffic Plan

4th of July Parade Traffic Plan ~ The following information is being disseminated to proactively provide pertinent information to the public with regard to traffic detours associated with the upcoming “Stars & Stripes” holiday parade in Flagler Beach. This year’s parade is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4th, 2022 and the following detours will be in effect during the parade.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Florida Entertainment
flaglernewsweekly.com

The Big Five … with Tahni Chiarelli, Yard deSIGNs of Palm Coast

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.
PALM COAST, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia County Fourth of July Events

The second annual Fourth of July Veterans Parade will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, on Main Street. The parade will pay tribute to veterans and first responders. Organized by the Marine Corps League Daytona, the parade’s lineup will feature nearly 30 local military organizations as well as combat veterans and the city’s police and fire departments.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Heading to local Independence Day events? Here's what to expect

Palm Coast will celebrate Independence Day with Fireworks over the Runways on Sunday, July 3, and the annual Flagler Beach Independence Day parade will be held the morning of July 4. Here's what to expect. Fireworks over the Runways. Fireworks over the Runways, held at the Flagler Executive Airport at...
PALM COAST, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney Springs Hotel Purposefully Shuts Guest’s Power Off

Walt Disney World Resort contains over 30 Resort hotels, ranging from campgrounds to deluxe villas! Though the Walt Disney Company operates most, a small portion of the Resort hotels are third-party owned and operated. These include the Disney Springs area hotels: Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn...
ORLANDO, FL
#Art Gallery#Contemporary Art#Mixed Media#Echoes#Howard Post
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Fans dodge the rain for soccer and music at Daytona SoccerFest

The rain and thunder couldn’t stop the fun on Saturday at the inaugural Daytona Soccer Fest. In addition to soccer, the two-day event (July 2-3) at Daytona International Speedway features concerts and a freestyle competition with a New Smyrna Beach native competing in it. The soccer, of course, is...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
cityofnsb.com

Fireworks prohibited; leave the show to the pros!

Visitors are reminded to leave the fireworks to the professionals, or run the risk of serious repercussions. Use and/or possession of fireworks is prohibited on Volusia County beaches, and individuals in possession of fireworks on the beach will have fireworks confiscated and may be arrested. Bill 140 regarding the use of fireworks on designated holidays does not apply to Volusia County beaches. Fireworks cannot be used on the beach, in beachfront parks or at access points (including ramps and walkovers). Fireworks not only pose a great safety hazard, but they also deter nesting sea turtles from using the beach and create an enormous amount of trash that is extremely difficult to remove and is often ingested by sea life.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

ANOTHER Airline Will Offer Nonstop Flights to Orlando Soon

If you live in the U.S., you have a few options: you can fly or you can drive. However, if you live in Europe, you pretty much HAVE to fly, but at least there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to airlines. Now, though, ANOTHER airline will soon offer flights from Europe to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Move over key lime pie: Florida has a new state dessert

ORLANDO, Fla. - Move over, key lime pie. Florida has another state dessert – strawberry shortcake. Gov. DeSantis recently signed SB 1006, which designated the fluffy dessert and all of its strawberry and whipped cream goodness, as the official state dessert, which went into effect on July 1, 2022. And don't worry key lime pie lovers, that remains the official state pie, which was passed and signed by the governor in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL

