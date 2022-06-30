ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, AR

Piece of Nashville history uncovered

By Nashville News Leader
swarkansasnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkers at the building which formerly housed Nashville Drug on Main...

www.swarkansasnews.com

aymag.com

Putting the Cart Before the Cow: Is Whataburger Coming to Town?

There has been a barrage of hot fast food chain gossip floating around the social webs for several months that Texas burger based chain Whataburger would be putting down stakes with food franchises throughout the state. The restaurant currently has six locations in Arkansas with two in Fayetteville, one in...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Power 95.9

We Were Shocked To Learn These Two Businesses in Texarkana Are Gone

Two burning questions: Where are we gonna go to drink wine and paint? And, is there just one ice cream store in Texarkana now?. Seriously, when did these businesses close? We just noticed it a few days ago so I had to stop and spread the word as two more businesses in Texarkana have bit the dust.
onlyinark.com

7 Things to Do in Murfreesboro

This southern Arkansas town offers an assortment of family-friendly activities and outings making it perfect for a weekend getaway, staycation, or last-minute trip idea the whole family can enjoy. Have a look at seven things to do in Murfreesboro!. Stop at a petting zoo. White Oak Farm and Mercantile has...
MURFREESBORO, AR
Nashville, AR
Nashville, AR
KARK 4 News

Arkansas gas prices drop on Independence Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As families gather to celebrate Independence Day, many should consider filling up their tanks as gas prices continue to drop in Arkansas. AAA reported Monday that the average gas price in the Natural State is $4.36 per gallon. This price is down one cent from Sunday and eight cents from a week ago. Diesel fuel dropped to $5.33 per gallon.
ARKANSAS STATE
swarkansasnews.com

Obituary: Nona Roy Broussard, formerly of Nashville

Nona Roy Broussard went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 27, 2022. She has been surrounded by the family she loved so dearly. Nona was born Feb. 24, 1945, in Port Arthur, Texas, to the late Lester and Gurlie Roy. She grew up in Broussard, La., and graduated from St. Cecilia High School.
NASHVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

HopePrescott.com : Tyson Foods opens new feed mill

FULTON – Tyson Foods’ new $75 million poultry feed mill was formally dedicated Thursday with a ribbon cutting on Highway 195 between Cross Roads and Fulton. The Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation, Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce, Hempstead County, City of Hope, and Tyson officials formally cut the ribbon and toured the new facility.
FULTON, AR
fourstatesliving.com

Officer by Day, Pup by Night

Municipal employees, like those who work for any other organization, come in all shapes and sizes. Some are talented in strategic thinking and writing, while others flourish with data and analysis. This story is about a four-legged, furry employee who responds well to commands, is highly-trained, and is very, very good at his job.
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Arkadelphia bypass among upcoming Arkansas highway bids

Some South Arkansas projects are among work scheduled to be let by the Arkansas Department of Transportation through the end of the year. Construction of Arkadelphia southside bypass from U.S. 67 to Arkansas 51, 4.3 miles, estimated cost between $20-30 million. Arkansas 51, improvements to structures and approaches to Interstate...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Local named to Search and Rescue Hall of Fame

Budd Dunson (left) of Nashville was recently inducted into the Arkansas Search and Rescue Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony took place on Saturday, June 25, at the Arkansas Search and Rescue Association’s annual conference. Justin Drittler from the Arkansas Search and Rescue Association presented a plaque to Dunson during the induction. Drittler was one of Dunson’s students at the Howard County rescue weekend in the early 2000s. He is now the secretary-treasurer of Arkansas Search and Rescue Association and the emergency management coordinator for Pope County.
NASHVILLE, AR
travelnowsmart.com

Top 5 Best Places to Eat in Hot Springs, Arkansas

While visiting Hot Springs, Arkansas, you should eat at some of the city’s most renowned restaurants. Choose from top-notch Italian restaurants, quaint Mexican eateries, and soulful southern comfort food. For something a little more elegant, try Luna Bella, a classy Italian and seafood restaurant on an island in the Ouachita River. Here, you can experience the best of both worlds in one elegant setting.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
hopeprescott.com

Tyson’s new feed mill dedicated

FULTON – Tyson Foods new $75 million dollar state of the art poultry feed mill was formally dedicated this morning with a ribbon cutting on Highway 195 between Cross Roads and Fulton. The Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation, Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce, Hempstead County, City of Hope, and Tyson officials formally cut the ribbon and toured the new facility.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Texarkana I.S.D. board meeting responds to safety concerns of parents

TEXARKANA, Texas – On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., the Texarkana Texas Independent School District board meeting members listened to Mother Samantha Knox voicing her concern over her daughters’ safety who attend Wake Village Elementary School. After Knox’s speech during the open forum, the board took a 90-minute break,...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Deadly crash in McCurtain County

McCurtain County, Ok. - A Texarkana, Arkansas man was killed in a deadly collision in McCurtain County Friday night. Authorities said a Ford pick-up driven by Justin Williston was traveling eastbound on Highway 3 near Wright City when he crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Tundra and a Chevy Silverado.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
waldronnews.com

United Airlines to end service at Texarkana Regional Airport

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Texarkana Regional Airport is losing one its major carriers. Starting September 6, 2022, United Airlines will no longer operate the non-stop flight between Texarkana Regional Airport (TXK) and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Airline officials reviewed their market demand and concluded that passenger bookings were not...
TEXARKANA, AR
kpyn.net

Atlanta Texas Woman dies in rollover accident on Highway 59

An Atlanta, Tx., woman was killed in a 1-vehicle rollover accident on highway 59 just south of Texarkana Monday afternoon around 2;30 p.m., Texas DPS said. Police said the 39 year old woman, Kayla Parris was the passenger of a 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 36 – year old man, Zamanthyre Haire from Texarkana, Tx.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

1 dead, 1 injured in wreck on Highway 59 near Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - First responders were called to a fatal wreck at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1. The incident took place on Highway 59 near Highway 2148, just south of Texarkana. Texarkana Police Department said that a 2003 Ford Expedition had lost control and went into the median where it crashed into a guard rail and then rolled over. As the vehicle rolled the passenger, Kayla Parris, a 27-year-old female from Atlanta, Texas, was ejected from the Expedition. The driver, Zamanthyre Haire, a 36-year-old male from Texarkana survived and was not injured. Parris was pronounced dead and transported to Texarkana Funeral Home.
TEXARKANA, TX

