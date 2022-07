Career Pathways Connections (CPC) Awarded $1 Million Grant from the State of New Jersey. EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ –Easterseals NJ(ENJ),the largest disability services not for-profit in New Jersey, announces the expansion of its employment services program for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing to encompass the entire state. ENJ’s Career Pathway Connections(CPC)received a five-year grant for more than $1 million from the State of New Jersey’s Human Services to encompass Central Jersey. This grant will now allow them to offer employment services in all counties statewide for eligible individuals who are referred to CPC by the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services (DVRS)and are noted as having hearing loss. According to the New Jersey State of Human Services, currently an estimated850,000 New Jersey residents have varying degrees of hearing loss.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO