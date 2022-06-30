ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Willie Nelson To Release Book About His Longtime Best Friend And Drummer Paul English, ‘Me And Paul: Untold Tales Of A Fabled Friendship’

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13fvHK_0gR4UuiD00

Willie Nelson has a brand new book on the way.

The man just doesn’t slow down, after releasing his 97th studio album on his 89th birthday in April, and currently being out on the road for his Outlaw Music Festival tour , he’s gearing up for this new launch.

Set for release in September, Willie’s spilling all sorts of secrets and wild stories from the road that he experienced throughout the years with his longtime drummer and best friend, Paul English.

Titled Me and Paul: Untold Tales of a Fabled Friendship , you’ll hear tales straight from Willie about his friend, who he often refers to as a combination bodyguard and guardian angel, and saved him from trouble many times in his career.

Willie has always wanted to share those stories in a long-form book, as he already immortalized his friend back in 1984 with the title track to his 32nd studio album on “Me and Paul,” saying:

“I’ve got this song that begs to be a book and a book that begs to read like a song–a long, romping ballad of sweetness and scandal bridging seven decades of friendship.”

For 70 years, Paul and Willie toured the world together, and Paul was Willie’s right-hand man, making sure the band got paid for every show as the tour accountant, and also, the gun-toting bodyguard keeping everybody safe in all their adventures.

They first played together in Fort Worth, Texas back in 1955, and Paul became Willie’s regular drummer in 1966.

Willie added that their friendship always reminded him of the fictional tales of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn, because they were that unbelievable:

“There’s something about my friendship with Paul that reminds me of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn. Tom was more civilized and Huck was wilder.

Although I was plenty wild at age 22, I’d have to say Paul was wilder. Like Tom and Huck, though, we became a team.

Nothing could or would ever separate us. If someone tries to tell my story without putting Paul by my side, don’t bother reading it.”

Paul passed away at the age of 87 in 2020, and Wille wanted a chance to share their bond with the world and why Paul meant so much to him.

They were an inseparable pair, and they were much more than just band members or friends… they were brothers, which Willie shared a little bit about in the introduction to the new book:

“In 2020, my closest friend left me. Into the infinite abyss. The mission of this book is to bring him back…. Why were Paul and I so devoted to each other? Good question. That’s another reason I wrote this book—to show the mystical connection between me and Paul….

It was like I knew him before we ever met. And now that he’s gone, he’s still here. He still knows me. He still lives in my heart and in the hearts of everyone whose lives he touched. Another thing about Paul: I owe him big time. The man saved my life more times than I can remember….

It’s been said that a good friend knows all your best stories, but a best friend has lived them with you. Well, that was us…. In the Willie Nelson Family, he stood in the center. I was the front man of the band, but he was the front man of my life.

He was the papa bear, the big brother, the wise uncle, the money man, the bag man, the dealmaker, the sharpest shooter, and the kindest heart.”

Willie wrote it with help from author David Ritz, who collaborated with him on It’s a Long Story: My Life and Me (2015) and Willie and Bobbie Nelson on Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band (2020).

I can only imagine the trouble this duo got into through the decades together, and this new book is easily at the top of my reading list when it comes out in September.

“Me and Paul”

The post Willie Nelson To Release Book About His Longtime Best Friend And Drummer Paul English, ‘Me And Paul: Untold Tales Of A Fabled Friendship’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Told Conway Twitty “I’ve Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him

The one and only Waylon Jennings would’ve been 85 years old today. Born on June 15th, 1937, in Littlefield, Texas, he dropped out of high school at age 16, determined to become a full-time musician. In 1958, Buddy Holly arranged Waylon’s first recording session, and hired him to play bass. In 1959, while on tour with Buddy and his band, Waylon famously gave up his seat on the plane that crashed and ultimately killed Buddy, J. P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens. […] The post Waylon Jennings Once Told Conway Twitty “I’ve Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LITTLEFIELD, TX
Rolling Stone

How Did ‘Hallelujah’ Become a Classic? A New Leonard Cohen Doc Explains Why.

Click here to read the full article. Vintage songs are regularly remade, sampled and, most recently, interpolated into new ones. But even in that context, the saga of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” remains singular. A song that was initially rejected and ignored by the music business in the Eighties has, over the last two or three decades, become a go-to pop hymn for TV talent shows, soundtracks, even a Saturday Night Live sketch. For a long time, “Suzanne” was in the running as Cohen’s leading contribution to the post-rock pop repertoire. “Hallelujah” has now overtaken it: Pick nearly any genre, and...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Whiskey Riff

Watch Waylon Jennings And Wife Jessi Colter Crush A Cover Of “Suspicious Minds” Back In 1989

Back in 1989, one of country music’s most iconic couple’s, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, took the stage to duet an old classic, “Suspicious Minds.”. First written and recorded by Mark James in 1968, it was made extremely popular by Elvis in 1969 and became the last #1 single of his career in the United States, and is now known as one of his signature songs.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobbie Nelson
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
David Ritz
NME

Tommy Lee reveals cause of broken ribs: “I wish I had a fuckin’ badass story”

Tommy Lee – founding member and drummer of Mötley Crüe – has opened up about the injury that left him with four broken ribs prior to his band’s comeback tour. In a video posted to her Snapchat account (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan revealed that the drummer had fallen down a set of stairs while the couple were on vacation in Nashville. “The stairs outside were made out of stones,” Furlan said. “They were really uneven, and the roots were pushing them up from the tree… I actually fell up the stairs a few times.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#A Best#Tom And Huck
The Independent

Paul McCartney didn’t play on one Beatles song because he’d had a fight with John, Paul and George

Paul McCartney didn’t only write many of The Beatles’ greatest songs, but he played bass on them too.However, there was one song he passed up the opportunity to play on – not because he didn’t like it, but due to a fight he’d had with some of his bandmates.Reminiscing on the time the band recorded Revolver track “She Said, She Said”, McCartney, who turns 80 today (18 June), told Many Years from Now: “I’m not sure, but I think it was one of the only Beatle records I never played on.”He continued: “I think we’d had a barney or...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Jerry Hall’s Kids With Mick Jagger: Meet 2 Daughters & 2 Sons

Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall‘s love lasted decades – but, like most things, it came to an end. However, these two will be forever linked, thanks to the quartet of children they had together. Mick and Jerry are the proud parents of a pair of sons and daughters: Elizabeth Jagger, James Jagger, Georgia May Jagger, and Gabriel Jagger. These four make up half of Mick’s overall progeny and have each gone on to make their name in the fashion, music, acting, activism, and journalism worlds.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Whiskey Riff

Five Phenomenal Covers Of John Prine’s “Angel From Montgomery”

I grew up listening to “Angel from Montgomery” by John Prine, and as it is a widely covered song, I have thoughts on who has done the song justice over the years. John Prine originally wrote the song that appeared on this 1971 self-titled album. He wrote the song after he wrote: “Hello In There.” “Hello In There” was a song Prine wrote about seniors. After the success of this song, his friend suggested writing another piece about this topic, and “Angel from Montgomery” was born.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: Waylon Jennings Was Topping The Charts With His 24th Studio Album, ‘Ol Waylon,’ In 1977

Even though Waylon Jennings hated one of his biggest hit songs, “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love),” it helped him earn one of the highest-selling albums of his career. In April 1977, he released his 24th studio album, ‘Ol Waylon, which was his fourth solo album in a row to reach the top of the country charts. It hit #1 on May 27 and stayed at the top of the charts for 13 weeks to became country music’s […] The post On This Date: Waylon Jennings Was Topping The Charts With His 24th Studio Album, ‘Ol Waylon,’ In 1977 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
IndieWire

‘Stranger Things 4’ Spoilers Review: An Exhausting End Lives and Dies in the ‘Mind Fight’

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for “Stranger Things 4,” Episodes 8-9, including the ending.] Early in the supersized finale of “Stranger Things 4” — or what would be roughly one-quarter of the way through a standard TV episode, but what’s less than one-tenth into the 140-minute “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback” — a stoner doofus stumbles into a two-pronged revelation. For plot purposes, Argyle (Eduardo Franco) thinks of the perfect place for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to conduct her “mind fight.” His place of employment, Surfer Boy Pizza, not only carries the necessary...
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

158K+
Followers
10K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy