Cannes Competition Film ‘Pacifiction’ By Albert Serra Sells Worldwide for Films Boutique (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Albert Serra’s “ Pacifiction ” has lured major distributors around the world following its critically acclaimed world premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival . Berlin-based Films Boutique (“Lunana, a Yak in the Classroom,” “Charlatan”) is representing the film in international markets.

“Pacifiction” stars Cesar-winning French actor Benoit Magimel (“Peaceful”) as a calculating French government official working in the French Polynesian island of Tahiti. While investigating on a mysterious submarine, he navigates the high end ’establishment,’ and mingles with locals in underground venues.

On top of the previous sales to Grasshopper Films in the U.S. and Les Films du Losange in France, the movie has been acquired for Canada (Films We like), U.K. and Ireland (New Wave Films), Italy (Movies Inspired), Spain (Elastica Films, Filmin), Poland (New Horizons), Czech & Slovak (Film Europe), Israel (Lev Cinemas), Brazil (Fenix Filmes), Portugal (Nitrato Films) and Baltics (Scanorama), Austria (Filmgarten), Switzerland (Sister distribution), Mexico, Colombia (Interior 13), Iceland (Bio Paradis) and Ex Yugo (MCFMegacom).

Serra was last in Cannes with his 2019 feature film “Liberté” which won the jury prize at Un Certain Regard. ”‘Pacifiction’ is a more accessible film in terms of storytelling than Serra’s previous movies; it’s a riveting political thriller and espionage story,” said Jean-Christophe Simon at Films Boutique. Simon added that the film was also “visually impressive.”

“Pacifiction” is produced by Idéale Audience Group, Andergraun Films and Tamtam Film, Rosa Filmes. it will be distributed in France by Les Films du Losange. The cast in completed by Sergi López (“Pan’s Labyrinth”), Pahoa Mahagafanau, Cécile Guilbert and Matahi Pambrun.

