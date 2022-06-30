ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APD searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit and run

By Christopher Adams
KXAN
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle and driver involved in a deadly hit and run crash .

The crash happened shortly before midnight June 25 on the northbound Interstate 35 service road, just north of Slaughter Lane.

Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed. The pedestrian, described as a white male, has not been identified by police.

Police believe the vehicle involved was a 2017-2019 white Honda CR-V. The vehicle will be missing silver trim pieces around the front. The right passenger headlight will have damage, and the grille will be missing its trim in the center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJNM6_0gR4T3UW00
Stock photo of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run crash on June 25, 2022. (Courtesy APD)

Anyone with information regarding is asked to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line (512-974-8111) or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS). You can also use the Crime Stoppers app .

