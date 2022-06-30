Westchester Magazine July 2022

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLed by the Pandolfo family, Chatterbox delights with classic Italian dishes and ingredients sourced from Arthur Avenue. Savor charcuterie and bar snacks in Peekskill, wood-roasted dishes in Scarsdale, and Italian favorites in Larchmont in time for summer. After losing his father at a young age and facing a debilitating...

Related
whiteplainscnr.com

100 NEW HOMES: VISION FOR THE RIDGEWAY COUNTRY CLUB PROPERTY

WPCNR SOUTHEND TIMES. By John F. Bailey. July 2, 2022 UPDATED 00:45 EDT:. WPCNR has learned John Farrell of Farrell Building Company, in Suffolk County, builder of luxury million dollar plus homes nationwide, and his design team have presented initial plans to the Board of Directors of the Gedney Association announcing what Mr. Farrell wants to build there:
WHITE PLAINS, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Check out These Summer Craft Fairs in and Around Westchester

Love shopping local? Head to these Westchester County craft fairs for summer fun and handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts galore. Summer is officially underway in Westchester, and so are all our favorite summer activities. Beach days, berry picking, ice cream and—of course—craft fairs are in full swing. Check out these fairs to find the coolest and most unique jewelry, furniture, crafts, and more, with good food and music on the side.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
historic-structures.com

Walter's Hot Dog Stand, Mamaroneck New York

In 1919 Walter Harrington and his wife Rose ran a tire vulcanizing service with gas pumps in Mamaroneck, at the foot of Mamaroneck Avenue where it crosses the Boston Post Road to enter Harbor Island. According to a 1978 interview with Pat Goldschmidt, at this time Walter had purchased an apple orchard on Quaker Ridge in New Rochelle, much to his wife's dismay. "My wife was mad at me for putting out $35, a lot of money in those days, and buying the orchard." Walter then rented space in front of Tom Skinner's Floral shop, located further south on the Boston Post Road, and opened a roadside stand to sell his apples. He also sent out bushels of his apples to be made into cider. There were no hot dogs at this location.
MAMARONECK, NY
Daily Voice

Trio Nabbed After Robbery Of Pharmacy In Yorktown

Three suspects who ransacked a pharmacy during a robbery in Northern Westchester are in custody after a manhunt, authorities announced. The incident happened on Thursday, June 30 at around 4:20 p.m. at the Yorktown Pharmacy on Commerce Street. When police identified the trio’s car and attempted to pull them over,...
YORKTOWN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester High School Student Donates 130 Dance Costumes to Non-Profits

Isabel Lavery, a rising senior at Croton Harmon High School, was able to collect 130 dance costumes that were donated by Westchester families to benefit Youth Theatre Interactions (YTI) in Yonkers and Revelators Dance Troupe in Mt. Vernon. The dance costumes donated were of high quality and in great condition with a retail value of over $10,000.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Fatal Accident in Hudson Valley, New York Shuts Down Route 9

A 26-year-old woman from the Hudson Valley was killed in an accident that shut down Route 9. On Thursday, June 30, 2022, at or about 04:55 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to North Road (State Route 9) in the area just north of Winslow Gate Drive for a report of a car-pedestrian accident. The collision happened in the center turning lane which is a single lane dividing north and southbound traffic, officials say.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Dutchess; Greene; Orange; Putnam; Rockland; Sullivan; Ulster; Westchester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 419 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA DUTCHESS GREENE ORANGE PUTNAM ROCKLAND SULLIVAN ULSTER WESTCHESTER
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
riverjournalonline.com

15 Local Students Appointed to U.S. Service Academies

“Congratulations to the 15 students from Westchester and Rockland Counties who were appointed to the United States Service Academies,” said Congressman Mondaire Jones. “These outstanding students have dedicated themselves to developing their leadership skills and strengthening the community around them. They have answered the call to serve and I’m proud they will represent New York’s 17th Congressional District.”
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Where to watch fireworks near you July 4th weekend

NEW YORK - Fourth of July weekend is here, and that means it's time to look to the skies across the Tri-State Area for fireworks.Friday, July 19 p.m. Fireworks at Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park in Woodbridge Township, N.J.Monday, July 412-10 p.m. Daytime festivities, live music, food trucks and night market followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. in Jersey City, N.J. Music artists include Flo Rida, Funk Flex and DJ Diesel7:30-10 p.m. Concert followed by fireworks in Tarrytown, N.Y., at 230-240 West Main Street9:15 p.m. Fireworks at West Orange High School, 51 Conforti Ave, West Orange, NJ9:25 p.m. Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks along the East River - Click here for street closure information9:25 p.m. Roosevelt Island Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration — entry will not be permitted after 9 p.m.9:30 p.m. Fireworks at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island10 p.m. Fireworks on Coney Island, Brooklyn
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant That Disgusted Gordon Ramsay

Did you know that one of Gordon Ramsay's most difficult restaurants to fix was right here in the Hudson Valley?. I have been watching a lot of episodes of two popular shows starring Chef Gordon Ramsay. Kitchen Nightmares and Hotel Hell are currently streaming and I'm obsessed. Kitchen Nightmares was a reality show that employed Gordon Ramsay to fix struggling restaurants all over America. I've seen almost all of them before but now I'm starting to notice something that I didn't when I first saw them years ago.
HUDSON, NY
Daily News

Boy, 3, dies in plunge from 29th floor of Manhattan high-rise

A 3-year-old boy plummeted to his death from the 29th-floor balcony of a Manhattan high-rise on Saturday morning, police said. The child fell from the Taino Towers complex in East Harlem around 11 a.m., landing on the third-floor scaffolding with a sickening thud before he was rushed to Harlem Hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said. “We heard a big bang,” said Richard Linares, 36, who ...
MANHATTAN, NY

