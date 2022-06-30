ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

Statement from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation on denial of the Title V permit renewal for Greenidge Generation, LLC

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced its denial of the Title V air permit renewal for the Greenidge Generation, LLC, facility located in the town of Torrey, Yates County. DEC conducted a comprehensive review of Greenidge’s application and supporting materials, as well as the approximately...

Local upstate New York supporters of Greenidge Generation denounce state decision to deny Title V Air Permit renewal

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) (“Greenidge”), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company, today released the following statements from local Upstate New York supporters after the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s decision to deny the application to renew the existing Title V Air Permit for the company’s Dresden, NY facility.
Greenidge Generation’s operations in New York continue following NYSDEC decision

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) (“Greenidge”), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company, issued the following statement and information today regarding the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (NYSDEC) decision to deny the pending application to renew the existing Title V Air Permit for the company’s Dresden, NY facility.
