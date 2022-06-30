What Do All the Colors on Google Maps Mean?

A website color scheme is a set of colors used together on a website, which can include the colors of the text, background, links, and other visual elements on the site. Creating a color scheme for your website can help create a certain mood or feel for your site. It can also make it easier for visitors to navigate and understand your content. When choosing colors for your website, consider both the aesthetic appeal and the functional purpose of each color.

