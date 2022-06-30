What Do All the Colors on Google Maps Mean?

Live life a little clearer with the GN Hearing ReSound ONE hearing aid series. Featuring 2 aids—ReSound ONE Behind-the-Ear and ReSound ONE Receiver-in-Ear—they both enable you to easily locate sounds. In fact, they utilize All Access Directionality, which automatically adjusts to your listening patterns. Moreover, this hearing aid accentuates details and nuances, so you don’t miss out on everyday moments. Furthermore, the GN Hearing ReSound ONE Behind-the-Ear keeps you in control of your environment. For example, activate the Ultra Focus feature to clearly hear conversations in extra-noisy settings. Best of all, its ergonomic design with accurately placed microphones improves hearing comfort, so you can wear it all day. In fact, it boasts a 23-hour battery life on a single charge. Finally, use it to stream calls, music, and other audio platforms from your smartphone using Bluetooth connectivity.
Comments / 0