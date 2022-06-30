ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Winning Powerball ticket worth $367M sold in Vermont

MIDDLEBURY, VT (WVNY) – For the first time ever, a Powerball jackpot has been won in Vermont.

Pittsfield $1M lottery winner waited for store to open to buy ticket

The Multi-State Lottery Association announced Thursday that a single ticket sold in Vermont matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were white balls 8, 40, 49, 58, and 63. The Powerball number was 14.

The winning ticket was sold at Middlebury Short Stop in Middlebury, said the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery.

The winner will have the choice between an estimated annuity of $366.7 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment of $208.5 million before taxes.

For the first time ever, a Vermont store has sold a winning Powerball jackpot lottery ticket — and it's a big one, too, worth $366.7 million. The winning numbers (8, 40, 49, 58, 63 and a Powerball of 14) in the national game were drawn Wednesday night and matched a ticket sold this week at the Middlebury Short Stop convenience store, which is one of 26 in the Jolley chain.
