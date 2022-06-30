Washington Spot Among The Best Roadside Restaurants In America

Photo: Getty Images

There's something inherently charming about roadside dining spots. Whether it's the convenient hours, yummy food , or the general comfy vibes, they rarely disappoint -- especially for hungry travelers. Since more Americans are traveling this year, Cheapism has the scoop on where to find the most delicious roadside restaurants in every state:

"America is full of noteworthy roadside restaurants, places that showcase some of the most memorable and unique regional cuisines the country has to offer. No promises that the menu items are all good for you, but here are dozens of places with plenty of praise from travelers and locals alike where your road-trip pit stop will be anything but ordinary."

Their pick for Washington state is Cruiser Cafe !

Here's why writers chose this cozy restaurant:

"Just off Highway 161, Cruiser Cafe serves everything from half-pound burgers and crinkle-cut fries to hefty Cruiser Scrambles for breakfast. There are even vegan options. Located along the route to Mount Rainier National Park, the cafe is a popular stop with those headed to hike or go cross-country skiing. Don't miss the dessert case."

If you're interested in Cruiser Cafe, drop by 106 Washington Ave. South in Eatonville.

Click HERE to see Cheapism 's full list of must-try roadside eateries.