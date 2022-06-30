ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Spot Among The Best Roadside Restaurants In America

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HH97a_0gR4RBXV00
Photo: Getty Images

There's something inherently charming about roadside dining spots. Whether it's the convenient hours, yummy food , or the general comfy vibes, they rarely disappoint -- especially for hungry travelers. Since more Americans are traveling this year, Cheapism has the scoop on where to find the most delicious roadside restaurants in every state:

"America is full of noteworthy roadside restaurants, places that showcase some of the most memorable and unique regional cuisines the country has to offer. No promises that the menu items are all good for you, but here are dozens of places with plenty of praise from travelers and locals alike where your road-trip pit stop will be anything but ordinary."

Their pick for Washington state is Cruiser Cafe !

Here's why writers chose this cozy restaurant:

"Just off Highway 161, Cruiser Cafe serves everything from half-pound burgers and crinkle-cut fries to hefty Cruiser Scrambles for breakfast. There are even vegan options. Located along the route to Mount Rainier National Park, the cafe is a popular stop with those headed to hike or go cross-country skiing. Don't miss the dessert case."

If you're interested in Cruiser Cafe, drop by 106 Washington Ave. South in Eatonville.

Click HERE to see Cheapism 's full list of must-try roadside eateries.

Comments / 0

Related
wanderwisdom.com

111 Places to Go and Things to Do in Western Washington

I've lived in western Washington for decades and am admittedly addicted to seeking out all the beauty and adventure it has to offer. There's Something for Everyone in Western Washington. Being a western Washington native myself, I have to admit that I'm a little biased and truly believe that it...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
City
Eatonville, WA
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Oregon City News

F-15s to soar over Oregon, SW Washington for July 4

The Oregon Air National Guard will help set the Independence Day mood in several local communities. F-15 fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard are set to fly over several cities in Oregon and two in Southwest Washington for Independence Day. The jets, part of the 142nd Wing, will take off from the Portland Air National Guard Base at Portland International Airport and will soar above multiple July 4 celebrations and parades at a noticeably lower-than-normal altitude of 1,000 feet. Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, the first community will see the aces' aerial "salute" at speeds of around 400...
OREGON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Asian giant hornet trapping season kicks off in Washington

With the start of July comes the kickoff of Asian giant hornet trapping season. This is the time of year when worker hornets start emerging from their nests and can be trapped. The season generally lasts through December, at which time the hornets go into winter hibernation. For the third...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Western Washington 4th of July fireworks: where to watch and when

Fourth of July celebrations are back and in full force this year! And with so many cities celebrating, it’s your choice to decide where you and your family want to set up camp, throw down a big ‘ol blanket, grab some drinks out of the cooler, and look up at the sky to see the spectacular light show! Here’s a run down of where to see the fireworks on Independence Day.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cross Country Skiing#United States#Vegan#Washington Ave#Dessert#Food Drink#Americans#Cruiser Cafe
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Restaurant Named One of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurants in America

Nestled in a city that is home to 791 residents, this locally owned restaurant is among an elite list of places worth pulling off major freeways to enjoy!. 24/7 Tempo put together a list of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurant in Every State and the choice for Idaho is in one of our state’s most interesting small towns - Wallace. The once booming silver mining town proclaimed itself the “Center of the Universe” in 2004, because no one could prove that it wasn’t. According to Atlas Obscura, They installed a manhole cover to prove it and designed it to include initials of the towns four main mines that resulted in producing over 1.2 billion dollars in silver.
KING 5

CDC recommends 6 Washington counties should wear masks again

PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: The above video on Seattle area children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time originally aired June 21, 2022. People in six Washington state counties should begin wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation again, according to recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
q13fox.com

These new laws are now in effect in Washington state

WASHINGTON - Starting July 1, several new laws will go into effect for Washington state, including new gun restrictions, alerts for missing Indigenous people, increased toll rates and increased license plate fees. Sale of high-capacity ammo magazines banned. Starting July 1, the sale of ammunition magazines with more than 10...
WASHINGTON STATE
Alt 101.5

Five Worst Places To Live In Montana in 2022

Many cities and towns in Montana have experienced rapid growth during the pandemic as a result of people from larger cities moving to the state to work remotely. However, there are many places in Montana that have remained the same, with little to no growth. Here in Bozeman, real estate...
BOZEMAN, MT
KGW

Here are the Fourth of July celebrations happening in Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — Independence Day celebrations are back this Fourth of July after being pushed back the past two years because of COVID-19 restrictions. Whether it's a fireworks display, parade, silent disco or a laser light show, there are lots of options in and around Portland this year — so we put together a list to help you figure out the best way to spend your holiday weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
Mega 99.3

Use Cannabis In WA State, Expect To Spend More Time In Hospital

4th of July Weekend 2022 in Yakima is going to be special. Organizers are dedicating more time, more events, and more fun in the celebration of America's Independence. It starts on Friday night with the first of four days of carnival rides & fun! The hours of operation:. July 01,...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New Washington law grants access to free healthcare

OLYMPIA, Wash. — New legislation begins Friday, granting millions of people living in Washington access to free healthcare. The legislation was requested by Attorney General Bob Ferguson, and requires hospitals to provide more financial assistance to those in need. According to a press release from Ferguson’s office, about two-thirds of bankruptcy claims nationwide are linked to medical issues, and “more than half of collection items on credit reports are for medical debts.”
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Cannibal Bugs Leave Oregon in Terror, Is Washington Next?

There's a bug near the Tri-Cities causing quite a nuisance. The question is this bug headed to Washington State next?. Insects are just a fact of life and in most instances are vital for life on the planet Earth. Do you recall ice worms and murder hornets?. There is one...
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
6K+
Followers
797
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy