Supreme Court overturns Trump-era border policy

By Rudabeh Shahbazi, Sydney Kalich, Robert Sherman
 4 days ago

( NewsNation ) — The Supreme Court ruled the Biden administration can terminate the Trump administration’s “Migrant Protection Protocols,” also known as the “Remain in Mexico” program, which required asylum seekers at the U.S. border to wait in Mexico while their cases are processed.

The justices, in a 5-4 ruling authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, overturned a federal appeals court decision requiring the Biden administration to restart the policy after the Republican-led states sued to maintain the program.

Former President Donald Trump instituted the policy in 2019 to deter migrants from applying for asylum. President Joe Biden then attempted to end the policy on his first day in office. Texas and Missouri sued over the policy ending and a Texas federal judge ordered the policy be reinstated.

The Biden administration’s two efforts to rescind the program were blocked by the courts, which led to the dispute, Biden v. Texas, being appealed to the Supreme Court.

Advocacy groups said the policy subjects migrants to inhumane and dangerous conditions.

Prior to Trump’s presidency, administrations generally allowed those fleeing violence to cross the border and apply for asylum within the U.S. But under Trump, more than 70,000 asylum-seekers were returned to Mexico.

Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing emissions

People affected by the “Migrant Protection Protocols” policy represent a small percentage of the immigration processing actions, especially after the introduction of Title 42, which had most immigrants turned away without being able to apply for asylum.

The U.S. solicitor general told the Supreme Court that the Department of Homeland Security processed more than 671,000 migrants under the traditional process in 2021. In 2020, which was the last year the “Remain in Mexico” program was in full effect, 20,000 migrants were processed under that program.

“The moment people were forced to wait in Mexico pending their asylum or deportation hearing in the United States, they stop coming,” Brandon Judd, a spokesman for the National Border Control, said Thursday on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

However, humanitarians contend that sending migrants to Mexican border towns is inhumane, as they are some of the most dangerous cities in the world. That’s why they believe the policy must be done away with and replaced with a new policy that is more dignified.

“We need to establish policies that will protect our country, keep our country safe, know who’s entering our country, and provide policies that will allow people to safely and orderly enter the United States if they’re fleeing for their lives,” said Sister Norma Pimentel of the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press and Border Report contributed to this report.

Cassidy Hutchinson testimony tests Trump's political strength

President Trump is taking a beating from the Jan. 6 panel, with ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson this week offering particularly damaging testimony about the former president's temperament and knowledge of what was happening in the attack on the Capitol.
Honduran family on MPP ordered deported as Supreme Court lets Trump-era policy end

The court removal document issued by a Houston judge ordering one of the first families who were sent back to Mexico from South Texas under the remain-in-Mexico program to now be deported back to their Honduran homeland is creased and splattered with food and has been read again and again. The family won't be helped by the Supreme Court's ruling Thursday and said they pray they won't get deported. We have followed them for almost three years and continue their saga in what might be the last chapter.
Supreme Court's Establishment Clause 'misadventure' comes to an end

It’s been a great week for religious liberty. Last week, the Supreme Court ruled that states cannot exclude religious private schools and their students from tuition aid funding. On Monday, it held that the government cannot abridge an individual’s expression of faith. Monday’s Supreme Court decision backing Coach...
Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
