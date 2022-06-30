ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Woman finally appears in court in dragging chained dog with car case

By Noelle Haynes
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MgjEn_0gR4QxVE00

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman accused of chaining her dog to her car and dragging it for 100 yards finally appeared in court after not appearing on her original court date .

Mechelle Kelly was indicted earlier this month on charges of animal cruelty. She was scheduled to appear in court on the charges, but there was an issue with an appointed attorney and a bench warrant was issued but later rescinded.

Kelly was arraigned Wednesday when she pleaded not guilty and a recognizance bond was set. A jail booking was entered on Thursday and Kelly was released.

Man wanted in Howland Twp. PD investigation

The booking and arraignment comes one month after the Animal Charity of Ohio posted on Facebook about Oreo, who was Kelly’s dog, and stated the dog was safe with the Animal Charity.

Oreo had broken at least two toes on each paw and had cuts and road rash on her legs.

Kelly’s jury trial is set for September 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Handgun, Cash Stolen from Truck in Crawford County Overnight

Pennsylvania State Police were called to investigate the theft of a handgun and cash from a truck in Crawford County overnight, according to a news release. It happened at an address on Pachuk Rd. in Summit Township sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 8:20 a.m. Saturday. The man told troopers...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mahoning County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chaining#Animal Cruelty#Chained#The Animal Charity#Facebook About Oreo#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Man arrested in theft at local Old Navy store

According to the Niles City Police Facebook page, a couple entered the Old Navy location inside the Eastwood Mall on June 15 shortly before 3:30 p.m. Police said that shortly after entering, the man can be seen leaving the store with a purse that he didn’t arrive with.
NILES, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Cleveland.com

Three Cuyahoga County corrections officers fired for stealing food from commissary

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Three correction officers at the Cuyahoga County Jail were fired for stealing commissary snacks for themselves or inmates, according to county records. The county launched an investigation in January after the associate warden, Jennifer Frame, received an anonymous tip that correction officers were stealing and giving away food and toiletries from the commissary.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Willoughby Police: Can you ID this shoplifting suspect?

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Police Department has looked to the public to assist in identifying a suspect of shoplifting. Police said that the woman was seen leaving in a gray or silver Chevy Malibu. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Willoughby Police...
WKYC

28-year-old Cleveland man fatally shot in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio — A 28-year-old Cleveland man was killed in Euclid on Thursday night. According to Euclid Police, Robert Jamal White was fatally shot in an incident that occurred on Priday Ave. shortly before midnight on Thursday. No arrests have been made at this time.
EUCLID, OH
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy