ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

John Connelly Receives Humanitarian Award

By Editor
mhflsentinel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice Commander John Connelly (left) is pictured here receiving the Monroe County American Legion Humanitarian Award 2022 from Monroe...

mhflsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua fireworks company ready for the 4th of July

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Independence day is a major holiday for the fireworks industry. For almost 80 years, Young Explosives in Canandaigua has been lighting up the sky in the Rochester area. The owner says his company started to prep for the holiday last October. We get to see the twinkle of a firework light up the night sky, but what we don't see is the prep behind the magic.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WIBX 950

Rochester Has A Brand New $13 Million Affordable Housing Development

A new affordable housing development was just completed in Rochester. The $13 million affordable housing development in Rochester's El Camino neighborhood is finished, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. Pueblo Nuevo Phase II added 29 affordable and supportive homes to the neighborhood. A vacant warehouse was also converted into a 10,000-square-foot community center. Pueblo Nuevo Phases I and II created 104 affordable and supportive homes in the El Camino neighborhood. Gov. Hochul said,
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Eason joins Hilton CSD as special education specialist

Brianne Eason was appointed to the districtwide position of special education specialist at the Board of Education’s June 14 meeting. For the past 12 years, Eason was a special education teacher for the Spencerport Central School District at Cosgrove Middle School and Bernabi Elementary School. Most recently, she served as the K-8 teacher on special assignment for special education, where she focused on creating professional development specific to special education, mentoring teachers in specially designed instruction, and developing curriculum for self-contained settings.
SPENCERPORT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
Monroe County, NY
Government
FingerLakes1.com

Independence Day fireworks in the Finger Lakes

Fourth of July fireworks displays in and around the Finger Lakes:. Auburn Symphonia concert at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks. Canandaigua fireworks over Canandaigua Lake 9:30 p.m. Conesus – Conesus Lake Ring of Fire 10 p.m. Farmington live music and food vendors at Town Park, fireworks at dusk. Honeoye...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Traveling to Webster for Grandson Nathan’s graduation ceremony

The longest day of the year passed on Tuesday, June 21 in the pouring rain, so who could tell? I missed the strawberry moon last week in the clouds, and when I did catch it in the middle of the night it was so low in the sky that it hid behind the trees even when on the second story. In the early morning before daylight, five planets are still aligned in the eastern sky, which won’t happen again for several more years.
WEBSTER, NY
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST: 1972, Hurricane Agnes damage $6.5 million in Yates Co.

County Treasurer JAMES BURNS - It has already been widely advertised by common rumor that James Burns, the County Treasurer of Yates County, has absconded, a defaulter, abandoning his family, turning his back on the most sacred ties of life, as well as his official obligations, and blotting out the kindly regard of friends whose esteem it should have been his life long struggle to retain. This rumor, his friends are sorrowfully constrained to admit, is largely, if not wholly true. He left Penn Yan about the 10th of May last, ostensibly to be absent a few weeks, to recuperate his health, and visit the Eastern states. Recent failures bore of considerable magnitude, caused uneasiness, and enquiry, and a letter to the Comptroller, brought the information that the State tax had been but about half paid over. Further enquiry developed the fact that the money was not on deposit in Penn Yan. Of course this intensified the anxiety of the Treasurer’s bondsmen, though assured (no doubt in good faith) by the immediate friends of Mr. Burns that he would very soon return and prove himself responsible and trustworthy. Solicitude and enquiry were as active as ever, and finally on Thursday last his friends came upon information which satisfied all that he had left Penn Yan to return no more. — He left a sealed package directed to Judge Briggs, with instructions that it be delivered on the 29th of June. This was delivered one day earlier, and was found to contain detailed statements of his accounts as Treasurer, a list of notes and securities, a letter to Judge Briggs and a power of attorney authorizing him to settle his affairs and dispose of his property. The letter is no doubt the best apology he has to offer for his act of self-banishment, and he takes no pains to soften the moral wrong of his conduct.
YATES COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Legion#Unending#Habitat For Humanity
wdkx.com

Rochester Councilman Removed as Committee Chair Over Podcast Comments

Councilmember Jose Peo has been removed from leading a committee after lewd and disparaging comments were made on his podcast about a fellow councilmember. According to the head of Rochester City Council, President Miguel Melendez says while Peo did not make derogatory comments, he did not stop his co-host from making them about Councilmember Mary Lupien.
ROCHESTER, NY
thechallengernews.com

Major Black Church in Rochester Losing Its Pastor

Rev. Jonathan J.H. McReynolds, pastor of Aenon Baptist Church, one of the largest black churches in the city, is stepping down to take a new position outside of New York state. “It has been an honor and joy to lead the Aenon Church for the last six years, ” he...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Peo removed as chair of a City Council committee in podcast fallout

In a memo issued Wednesday, Council President Miguel Meléndez said he would be “remiss to not act” in response to Councilmember Jose Peo’s behavior. Rochester City Council President Miguel Meléndez has removed Councilmember Jose Peo from his post as chair of Council’s Parks and Public Works committee, though he'll remain on as a committee member. Earlier this week, CITY reported on a June 15 segment of his...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
13 WHAM

Heartful send off party held in Irondequoit

Irondequoit, N.Y. — A heartful send off party was held for a boy needing specialized heart surgery, on Friday. Joey, 12, has a live-threatening heart condition called Long QT syndrome, which is an abnormal feature in the heart's electrical system, that can lead to a potentially life-threatening arrhythmia called torsades de pointes. Sudden Arrhythmia Death syndrome also runs in his family.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
FingerLakes1.com

UBI payments worth $500 in Rochester, New York

UBI programs have grown in popularity since stimulus checks ended, and Rochester, New York has been trying a program of its own. UBI programs work similarly to stimulus payments, but instead of being a one time payment, they’re recurring. This could mean weekly, monthly, and even annually. Rochester, New...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gun owners react to Hochul's special session

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Some gun owners have mixed feelings about the new bill that was stamped into New York law during Governor Hochul's special session Friday. It’s been a long couple of days for lawmakers, the new bill is expected to be in effect by September, 1. Some people I spoke to say they never used to carry out in public, until recently. Rochester native, Gary Gullo has had a concealed carry permit for about 50 years.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

J-Mac: 'Don't take any day for granted'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Jason "J-Mac" McElwain continues to recover from serious injuries after a bicycle crash earlier this month, but he got out of the hospital this week. News10NBC talked to JMAC to see how he's doing. As bad as the accident turned out, he is actually in good...
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1

Livingston County Department of Health shares tips on “bat-proofing” your home

Like everything, bats play an essential role in our ecosystem. They eat insects, pollinate plants, and spread seeds. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), they are also the most common source of human rabies in the United States. If bitten by an infected bat, people and animals can get rabies. You cannot tell if a bat has rabies just by looking at it. Bats also have very small teeth, so you may not even notice you’ve been bitten.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Frustration over delay in connecting utilities to new homes, properties in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Home buyers and builders say they are dealing with months-long delays in connecting utilities to new homes and properties. The problem in dealing with utility companies, NYSEG and RG&E has been going on for years. WHAM reported on it in 2016 and 2020, but home builders and property owners say it has gotten worse, and the utility companies have been more difficult to reach. RG&E and NYSEG are both owned by Avangrid.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy