Luxury Home Celebrates Sophisticated Elegance with a Touch of Whimsy

Bathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 5783 Sq. Ft. Absolutely Breathtaking Custom Home Located in "The Heart of The Woodlands" - This Home Has It All! Inviting Front Porch, Entry with Grand Staircase & Soaring Ceilings, Beautiful Wood Floors Throughout, Study w/ Built-Ins, Formal Living w/ Gas Fireplace & French Doors that lead to Gorgeous Backyard Pool Oasis, Formal Dining w/ Updated Chandelier, Open & Entertaining Floorplan! - Remodeled Kitchen w/ Quartz Countertops, Custom Island, 5 Burner Gas Cooktop, Kitchen Aid Double Ovens, Drawer Microwave, Under-Mount Lighting, New Fixtures, Huge Butlers Pantry w/ lots of Storage, Walk-in Pantry, Family Room w/ Gas Fireplace, Breakfast Room w/ Plantation Shutters, MUST SEE Laundry Room w/ MTI Jetted Whirpool Sink!, Master Bedroom w/ Plantation Shutters, Master Bath w/ Double Walk-In Closets, Guest Bedroom Down w/ Bath, Game Room up, MUST SEE additional Room w/ Wet Bar, Wine Fridge, Bath & More! - 4 Car Garage w/ Epoxy Flooring & Garage Sink! - THIS IS IT! - "Welcome Home!!"
Comments / 0