Luxury Home Celebrates Sophisticated Elegance with a Touch of Whimsy

Shell Freedom Over Texas will reach new heights this year. With the Fourth of July falling on a Monday this year, more Houstonians are bound to be in town for fireworks since the office still calls for some on Tuesday. Jackson Hole, Washington D.C. and Aspen are all spectacular destinations for Independence Day weekend, but the truth is Houston can hold its own. At least when it comes to fireworks and Fourth of July festivities.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO