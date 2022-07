DENVER – Lincoln County Public Utilities had a discharge of untreated wastewater June 30. It’s estimated that 10,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged from a manhole at the intersection of N.C. 73 and N.C. 16, according to a release issued by the county. It’s estimated that 6,000 gallons of the untreated wastewater was discharged into Forney Creek Tributary 1A for approximately seven hours. The discharge was reported to the county’s public utilities division at 2:12 p.m. and normal flow was restored in the sewer line at 9:11 p.m.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO