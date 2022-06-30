ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

TSA ‘alarmed’ at number of guns caught at New Jersey airport in 2022

By Nexstar Media Wire, Andrew Ramos, Finn Hoogensen
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AaMmp_0gR4OSpt00

NEWARK, N.J. ( WPIX ) – TSA officials are alarmed about a concerning trend at security checkpoints at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

TSA and Port Authority police officials in Newark held a briefing Wednesday to highlight their concerns about the frequency that travelers are being caught at security checkpoints carrying handguns and ammunition.

“There appears to be an epidemic of ammunition that is cropping up at our security checkpoints — one that is easily preventable,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey. “Guns, ammunition and security checkpoints don’t mix. Guns and ammunition are never allowed to pass through a security checkpoint to be carried onto a flight, even if a traveler has a concealed carry permit.”

New Jersey man caught with cocaine stuffed in wheelchair at airport

A press release issued in conjunction with the briefing noted that TSA and Port Authority police were both “alarmed” and “highly concerned” by the number of guns found at Newark Liberty since the beginning of the year.

In 2022, TSA officers at Newark Liberty International Airport discovered nine firearms at security checkpoints, which is on pace to surpass the 12 firearms found in all of 2021. Most of the guns found with travelers were loaded, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNaE8_0gR4OSpt00
A photo released by the TSA shows a properly packed firearm in a hard-sided case. (TSA)

“The most common excuses we hear from travelers is that ‘I didn’t know it was in my bag’ or ‘I forgot it was in there.’ But there is no excuse for trying to bring a handgun on a flight,” Carter said. “Responsible gun owners know where their guns are at all times.”

TSA officers found 5,972 guns at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2021. Eighty-six percent of those guns were loaded, officials said.

Carrying a loaded gun to an airport checkpoint is punishable by a federal civil penalty that can result in fines as high as $10,000, or $13,910 for repeat offenders. Violators may also incur criminal charges.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage as long as the guns are properly stored and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, stored in a hard-sided locked case, and packed separately from ammunition. The locked case must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. Ammunition cannot be brought in carry-on baggage, but it can be transported in checked baggage.

The TSA’s website provides more information on how to properly travel with a firearm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Law enforcement prep for busy holiday weekend, DUIs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is often associated by a rise in drunk driving-related fatalities and serious injuries. To prevent the number of injuries TxDOT has launched a new campaign called ‘Faces of Drunk Driving’ to encourage Texans not to drink and drive. More than 300 alcohol-related traffic crashes were […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Guns#Airport Security#Jersey Airport#Airport Police#Port Authority#Federal Security
Texoma's Homepage

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for July

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing additional funds for the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in July. More than $301.8 million in emergency SNAP food benefits will be used to assist about 1.4 million Texas households. This is in […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy