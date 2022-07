In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Johnny Gaudreau is reportedly still undecided as to where he will play next season, though he is said to have a very lucrative deal from the Flames waiting for him if he chooses to stay. Meanwhile, general manager (GM) Brad Treliving is expected to explore some trade options at the upcoming 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In other news, prospect Cole Huckins has been traded from the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Last but certainly not least, the Flames organization and its fan base are mourning the passing of long-time organist Willy Joosen.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO