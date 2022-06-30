North Platte Public Library closed Friday for in-service

The Lincoln County commissioners meeting will take place on Tuesday due to the Fourth of July holiday. The board will consider a proposal to donate $4.6 million to the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation to purchase the former Greenbrier property at 18610 U.S. Highway 30 near Hershey as part of the Hershey Industrial Rail Park.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO