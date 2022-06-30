North Platte Public Library closed Friday for in-service

The Lincoln County commissioners meeting will take place on Tuesday due to the Fourth of July holiday. The board will consider a proposal to donate $4.6 million to the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation to purchase the former Greenbrier property at 18610 U.S. Highway 30 near Hershey as part of the Hershey Industrial Rail Park.
The Medica Foundation has awarded $5,000 to Families 1st Partnership to support their collaboration with Hope Esperanza, Healthy Blue and West Central District Health Department to sponsor “Feria de Salud” or a Latino Health Fair. The health fair is from 5 to 8 p.m. July 15 and 9...
Lincoln County 4-H members competed in the 2022 Premier Animal Science Event livestock judging contest June 23 in Lincoln. The contestants judged swine, sheep, goats and cattle while also giving reasons for their placings of those animals. In the contest, the contestants were scored for their placings of the animals and their reasonings.
A pair of St. Patrick High School SkillsUSA teams placed in the top 5 in their categories at the organization’s National Leadership and Skills Competition. It’s just the second year for the St. Pat’s organization, and the first time the team traveled to the national conference, held this year in Atlanta.
CURTIS — Teachers are lifelong learners, sometimes right alongside their students. Agricultural education instructors and FFA advisers are in the classroom for a few days at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. Throughout the week, 10 high school educators from Nebraska and Kansas gained continuing education credits at an...
GERING — The Plainsmen defeated Western Nebraska 10-3 Friday in the continuation of a game delayed Thursday night because of storms in the Scottsbluff-Gering area. The Plainsmen defeated the Pioneers in the seven-inning second game 5-2. “It was really good, I was really happy with how they came out...
Comments / 0