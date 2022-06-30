Higher prices eat into road and bridge repairs

“D” is for De Brahm, William Gerard (1718-1799). Military engineer, surveyor, cartographer. Born in Germany where he had a successful career in the Bavarian army. After converting to the Lutheran Church, he was selected to lead a contingent of 156 German-speaking emigrants bound for Georgia. Arriving in 1751 he was quickly recognized in both Georgia and South Carolina for his talents as a surveyor and engineer. In1752 he was commissioned to design fortifications for Charleston and in 1755 was appointed South Carolina’s interim surveyor general of lands. In 1757 De Brahm’s fortunes rose with the publication of his cartographic magnum opus, “A Map of South Carolina and a part of Georgia.” William Gerard De Brahm’s elegant and precedent-setting 1757 map was employed as evidence by both South Carolina and Georgia concerning their twentieth-century boundary dispute in the lower Savannah River.
Update as of July 2, 2022 at 11:30 AM: All Tropical Storm Warnings along the immediate South Carolina coastline have been canceled. Tropical Storm Warnings are still in place for offshore waters, as the most intense wind, rain, and wave action will be found there during the next 12 to 24 hours.
