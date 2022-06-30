ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d' Alene detectives investigating after newborn baby abandoned on apartment doorstep

By Nick Jahnke, KHQ Digital Producer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Detectives in Coeur d'Alene are working to track down the birth mother of a newborn baby a resident found abandoned on their...

