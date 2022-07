BALTIMORE (WJZ) —A very warm and humid Friday did yield some strong storms, but by the time they reached the Baltimore area they collapsed and essentially fell apart. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties and Baltimore City until 7 p.m. Other Weather threats are on the horizon this week. Before anyone can enjoy a bright and calm Independence Day, they will have to get through an Alert Day on Saturday. A cold front will move through Saturday late in the afternoon into the evening...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO