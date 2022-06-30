ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casinos, shows and mountain views: Boise's newest direct flight destination

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
The Boise Airport has added a direct flight to a big, little city.

aha! will begin nonstop flights between Boise and Reno, Nevada, on Aug. 31, according to a news release.

aha! is “a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines.” ExpressJet previously flew as a United Express carrier but shut down in the fall of 2020, after United Airlines moved to a different regional carrier. The airline resumed commercial flying in fall 2021.

“We are so pleased to welcome aha! to Boise,” Rebecca Hupp, director of the Boise Airport, said in a release. “Nonstop service to Reno is a route our community really wanted, and we’re thrilled that aha! is entering the market to answer that call.”

The 80-minute flight to “The Biggest Little City in the World” will operate Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Planes will depart Reno-Tahoe International Airport at 5:25 p.m. Pacific Time and arrive in Boise at 7:45 p.m. Mountain Time. The return flights would then leave Boise at 8:30 p.m. MT and arrive in Reno at 8:50 p.m. PT.

“Connecting Boise and the greater Treasure Valley to the Reno-Tahoe area will have such a positive impact for our region,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a release. “Whether it means an easier trip to support our team at a Mountain West game, a quick flight for business travelers, or easy access to friends and family in the Reno area — I’m confident the nonstop service to Reno matches the needs of our community.”

Reno will be the 27th nonstop destination at the Boise Airport.

#Casino#Mountain#Nonstop Flights#Expressjet Airlines#United Express#The Boise Airport#World
Idaho Press

