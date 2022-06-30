Munster police officer injured in crash with off-duty cop, while trying to stop speeder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Munster, Indiana, police officer was injured Wednesday night, when he crashed his squad car into an off-duty officer's pickup truck while trying to pull over a speeding driver.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Ridge Road and Beech Avenue.

Before the crash, Munster Police Officer Bradley Riemerts was headed west on Ridge Road in his marked police vehicle, trying to catch up to a speeding vehicle to make a traffic stop, police said.

Before he could catch up to the speeder, a white Chevrolet pickup truck turned in front of him from Beech Avenue, and the two vehicles collided.

Riemerts' squad car ran off the road and hit a utility pole, causing major damage to the vehicle. The officer was trapped in the squad car and had to be rescued.

A Munster police officer crashed into an off-duty officer's pickup truck and a utility pole, when the off-duty officer turned in front of him during an attempted traffic stop. Indiana State Police

He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but has since been released. Indiana State Police said he is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver of the pickup truck, David Mora, also is a Munster police officer who was off-duty at the time, CBS 2 has confirmed.

Indiana State Police said Mora complained of pain after the crash, but did not need to go to the hospital.

The driver Riemerts was trying to pull over got away.