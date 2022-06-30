ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man, woman charged in robberies at CTA Red Line Belmont Avenue station

By CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man and woman are facing charges following two separate robberies at the Belmont Avenue CTA stop Wednesday morning.

Sean Harris, 24, and Eva Watts, 20, are charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery and two felony counts of robbery.

They were identified as the offenders who battered and robbed a 48-year-old man in the 900 block of West Addison and a 46-year-old man 900 block of West Belmont.

The victim, 48, refused medical treatment. The 46-year-old victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with multiple injuries.

Both offenders were arrested in the 900 block of West Belmont Wednesday around 4:34 a.m.

Watts is also charged in connection with battering a police officer while being placed into custody, authorities said.

A third person was also taken into custody but has yet to be charged.

They were placed into custody and charged accordingly.

Both are due in bond court Thursday.

